Could Khalil Mack become a Giant?

Eric Galko of Optimum Scouting reported Thursday morning that the New York Giants are among the teams interested in trading for Oakland Raiders All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack.

#Raiders have put Khalil Mack on the trade block. #Jets, #Packers #Giants (among others) are interested.@JuMosq examines why Oakland’s in this position, where he’ll end up, and how gambling lines play into it all $$$:https://t.co/g3AB7sYHxs pic.twitter.com/gBwv5NOJMj — Eric Galko (@OptimumScouting) August 23, 2018

There were fears about the Giants’ linebacker position as they transitioned from a defense based in the 4-3 front to one based in a 3-4 front.

Through training camp and a pair of preseason games, those fears have largely been assuaged. The Giants’ defensive front proving dominant against the run and much more adept at rushing the passer than many assumed it would be. But, in the words of former Giants’ general manager Ernie Accorsi — who both trained Dave Gettleman and lead the process which resulted in his hiring — “You can never have too many pass rushers.”

Mack is apparently disgruntled in Oakland, and there seems to be little dialogue between his team and the front office. If a deal isn’t going to get done, it makes sense that Oakland would put him on the trade block to get something other than an eventual compensatory pick for him.

Raptor’s thoughts

Of course the Giants are interested. Why would any team besides the Denver Broncos (who boast Von Miller, Shane Ray, and Bradley Chubb) NOT want to try to make room for Mack?

(Oh, and the Oakland Raiders, apparently)

Frankly, Mack would instantly become the best Giants’ linebacker since the retirement of Lawrence Taylor. Even trading away picks in a draft class that looks to be absolutely stacked with pass rushers, adding a guy like Khalil Mack is tough to argue against.

However, there are a few problems that stand in the way if the Giants truly want to add Mack and aren’t just kicking the tires.

First and foremost, Mack wants to get PAID, which is why he and Oakland are at an impasse. As it stands now, the Giants might not have enough money to get through the season if they have to replace the normal number of players who land on the injured reserve.

Secondly, it is difficult to see a future in which the Giants can find the cap room to add Mack (with the contract he deserves) while retaining Eli Manning and giving Odell Beckham Jr. and Landon Collins the extensions they have just as obviously earned.

So, of course the Giants are interested in trading for Mack. But if they do, it will be expensive in more ways than one — it will need to include a considerable package of picks in return, and a massive contract to keep him on the team. Also the Giants will need some incredible (and incredibly unlikely) consideration from veterans like Manning, Damon Harrison, Olivier Vernon, and Janoris Jenkins with regards to their own contracts in order to add Mack while retaining Beckham and Collins.

But, for the moment, we can dream about what a team with Beckham, Evan Engram, Saquon Barkley, Damon Harrison, Olivier Vernon, Janoris Jenkins, Landon Collins, and Khalil Mack on it could do when the games matter.