Stock up, stock down: Giants who are rising and falling

With the New York Giants heading toward their second preseason game, which would put them halfway through the preseason, let’s do a little “stock up/stock down” check on the 90-man roster.

Stock up

Kyle Lauletta

What Lauletta’s good game and Davis Webb’s poor one did on Thursday was remind us that Webb’s good play in practice didn’t end the competition to become the backup and potential heir to the throne of Eli Manning. That competition is just getting started. Lauletta, who got a handful of first-team reps during practice on Monday, may have also cracked open the door to competing for the backup role this season.

Robert Martin and Jalen Simmons

I have no idea if the Giants will end up with room on the roster for at least one of these young running backs, but both showed ability with the ball in their hands vs. Cleveland. Martin, an undrafted free agent from Rutgers, ran five times for 38

Hunter Sharp

The wide receiver/return man took all the first-half punt and kickoff returns vs. the Cleveland Browns, and highlighted his evening with a 42-yard kickoff return. The takeaway? Sharp is getting the first opportunity to win the job as the team’s primary return man.

John Jerry

I still don’t know if the veteran guard makes the 53-man roster. He doesn’t have real positional versatility. He has taken some snaps at right tackle in training camp, but that’s not a spot anyone should want to see him playing during a game that counts. Jerry, though, was solid vs. Cleveland with no pressures allowed in 28 pass-blocking snaps.

John Greco

The 11-year veteran is locked in a competition with Jerry, Zac Kerin and Chris Scott for backup spots on the interior of the offensive line. He showed Thursday that he can still do the job, posting the highest Pro Football Focus grade of any Giants offensive lineman (80.6) in 38 snaps. He allowed no pressures in 28 pass-blocking snaps, and showed versatility by playing both guard and center.

Nick Becton

A 28-year-old offensive tackle who has not appeared in a regular-season game since 2015, Becton played both right and left tackle vs. Cleveland and allowed no pressures in his 28 pass-blocking snaps. I still believe the Giants will be scouring the waiver wire for a veteran swing tackle, but Becton earned a closer look with his work on Thursday.

Kerry Wynn

The veteran isn’t really an option as a stand-up outside linebacker in a 3-4. He is also light for a 5-tech defensive end, weighing 265 pounds. Wynn, though, continues to earn his keep as part of the defensive line rotation.

Grant Haley

The undrafted free agent corner made a pair of nice plays vs. Cleveland, one against the run and one against the pass. In the fight for reserve corrnerback spots, Haley is giving himself a chance.

Robert Thomas

The defensive lineman had a sack of Baker Mayfield on Thursday and continued to show why he will likely be part of that defensive line rotation.

Avery Moss

After missing the spring while recovering from injury, Moss is showing that he has the skills to be a useful EDGE player. His 89.0 grade in 20 snaps on Thursday was the highest PFF score recorded by a Giants defender.

Stock down

Davis Webb

Webb is still the heavy favorite to be the No. 2 quarterback this season, but much of the positive buzz he generated with solid work in the spring and training camp evaporated into questions with his erratic performance vs. Cleveland. If Lauletta’s stock is up, and it is, Webb’s is down. He needs a bounce-back effort on Friday.

Alec Ogletree

There has been a lot of optimism about what Ogletree, acquired via trade from the Los Angeles Rams, would bring to the defense. Well, in just 11 snaps vs Cleveland, Ogletree earned the lowest grade of any Giants defender, a 40.9. Cleveland tight end David Njoku burned him badly for a 36-yard touchdown reception. There is a reason the Rams were willing to part with him. Was Thursday a sign they were right

Darian Thompson

Thompson, trying to win the starting free safety job, had only a 45.9 PFF grade on Thursday. He also got hurt, suffering a hamstring injury. Curtis Riley might now have the inside track on that job if he can stay healthy after battling a hamstring issue of his own.