Giants training camp live updates: August 12, 2018

The New York Giants have already played a preseason game. Select veterans have already broken training camp, which basically means leaving the team hotel for the comforts of their own homes or apartments.

After Thursday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns, coach Pat Shurmur reminded that “we’re still in training camp, we’re in training camp mode.”

The Giants return to the practice field on Sunday at 11 a.m. for the first time since facing the Browns. There are no more public practices in New Jersey, with workouts today and Monday being closed.

The Giants travel to Detroit for joint practices with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Those practices will be open to fans in Detroit.

Big Blue View will not be in East Rutherford today, but you can follow practice by using the Twitter stream below. As usual, we will also have reaction, news and analysis post-practice. So, keep it here.