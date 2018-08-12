Updated Giants’ 53-man roster projection after first preseason game

Guessing the 53-man roster for the New York Giants is always fun, and with things evolving constantly as we get closer to the regular season let’s update our latest projection.

Offense

Quarterback (3) — Eli Manning, Davis Webb, Kyle Lauletta

No change. Lauletta was better than Webb Thursday vs. the Cleveland Browns, but Webb remains second on the depth chart.

Out: Alex Tanney

Running back (4) — Saquon Barkley, Wayne Gallman, Jonathan Stewart, Shane Smith

Last time I listed Smith as a tight end. He’s a fullback, so I’m putting him in this group.

At this point, I still believe one of Robert Martin and Jalen Simmons will be on the practice squad. Both were impressive Thursday.

Tight end (3) — Evan Engram, Rhett Ellison, Jerell Adams

Initially, I thought Adams might be in jeopardy. Now, as each week goes by I’m more and more certain he makes the roster.

Out: Scott Simonson, Garrett Dickerson, Ryan O’Malley

Wide receiver (7) — Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard, Cody Latimer, Hunter Sharp, Russell Shepard, Amba Etta-Tawo, Kalif Raymond

No change. This might still be one too many wide receivers, but at this point I think Sharp, Raymond and Etta-Tawo all deserve roster spots.

Out: Travis Rudolph, Marquis Bundy, Roger Lewis Jr., Alonzo Russell, Jawill Davis

Offensive line (8) — Starters: Nate Solder (LT), Will Hernandez (LG), Jon Halapio (C), Patrick Omameh (RG), Ereck Flowers (RT); Reserves: Brett Jones, John Greco, Chad Wheeler

No change. John Jerry played well Thursday, but he’s a guard and he’s making too much money to sit on the bench when the Giants have other capable players making less money who can back up at that spot. I still believe the Giants will look for a veteran swing tackle off the waiver wire. Also, if Wheeler doesn’t play better than he did Thursday his roster spot might also end up in jeopardy.

Out: Nick Becton, Malcolm Bunche, John Jerry, Evan Brown, Chris Scott, Nick Gates, Zac Kerin, Victor Salako

Defense

Defensive line (7) — Starters: Damon Harrison, Dalvin Tomlinson, B.J. Hill; Reserves: Kerry Wynn, Robert Thomas, A.J. Francis, Avery Moss

No change. Moss, Wynn and Thomas were all really good on Thursday.

Out: Tyrell Chavis, Kristjan Sokoli, Izaah Lunsford, Josh Banks

Linebackers (8) — Starters: Alec Ogletree, B.J. Goodson, Olivier Vernon, Kareem Martin; Reserves: Lorenzo Carter, Ray-Ray Armstrong, Mark Herzlich, Connor Barwin

No change. Armstrong and Herzlich were solid against the Browns, but using them ion regular-season games would still make me nervous.

Out Romeo Okwara, Calvin Munson, Thurston Armbrister, Tae Davis, Jordan Williams

Cornerbacks (5) — Starters: Janoris Jenkins, Eli Apple; Reserves: B.W. Webb, Grant Haley, Leonard Johnson

No change. I will stick with Johnson for now. That spot, though, could go to Chris Lewis-Harris, Wiliam Gay or Donte Deayon. We shall see. At this point, though, I think Webb is looking like the slot corner and Haley is increasingly playing like a guy who belongs.

Out: William Gay, Donte Deayon

Safeties (5) — Starters: Landon Collins, Curtis Riley; Reserves: Michael Thomas, Darian Thompson, Andrew Adams

No change. The question here isn’t really which guys make the roster. It is which guy starts next to Collins, and how often the Giants employ three safeties with Collins in a pseudo-linebacker role.

Out: Sean Chandler, Mike Basile, Orion Stewart

Special teams

Placekicker — Aldrick Rosas

Punter — Riley Dixon

Long-snapper — Zak DeOssie

Practice squad (10 players)

RB Robert Martin, C Evan Brown, OL Nick Gates, WR Travis Rudolph, S Sean Chandler, CB, Donte Deayon, DL Tyrell Chavis, TE Garrett Dickerson, OG Zac Kerin, QB Alex Tanney