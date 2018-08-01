Stock up/stock down at Giants training camp 2018

The New York Giants are one-third of the way through training camp. Who has impressed and who has not? Let’s do a “stock up/stock down” and try to assess some of that.

Stock up

Olivier Vernon — How would Vernon handle the transition from defensive end to linebacker? Well, so far, so good. Really good. Vernon has been unblockable much of the early part of training camp as James Bettcher has moved him from side to side. Ereck Flowers hasn’t been able to handle him. Nate Solder hasn’t been able to handle him. How is he handling coverage duties? Hard to say. Bettcher has him going forward almost all the time, not backward. Linebackers coach Bill McGovern said recently that “any defense fits” Vernon. This one sure looks like it does.

Odell Beckham Jr. — For a simple reason — those questions about how healthy or how explosive he would be after last season’s fractured ankle? Forget ‘em. Beckham is still Beckham. That’s all anyone really needs to know. Including Jalen Ramsey.

Pat Shurmur — There will come a time when yours truly — and the rest of the media — has to question an in-game decision or something that looks like a wrong choice by the head coach. That time isn’t now. In my view, the Shurmur Show is playing to rave reviews. He treats people with respect. He works at getting to know players and taking their input. He runs good practices that look and feel like football. The players seem to love him. All good so far.

Dave Gettleman — As Patricia Traina says, eff cancer. In complete remission right now in his fight against lymphoma, it was inspiring to see the 67-year-old GM in great spirits when he spoke to the media on Friday. There is supposed to be no cheering in the press box, but I most certainly am rooting for Gettleman to win this battle.

B.J. Hill — When a head coach goes out of his way to praise a player he goes on the stock up list, and that’s what Shurmur did recently with the rookie defensive lineman. Shurmur said recently that Hill, a third-round pick who has grabbed a starting spot on the line, “has come in really fast.”

Amba Etta-Tawo — I wrote about Etta-Tawo a couple of days into camp. He has continued to impress.

There are other guys who could have made the list — Davis Webb, perhaps Grant Haley, Jon Halapio to name a few. We can’t, however, go on forever.

Stock down

This list is shorter, and wasn’t easy to come up with. Here, though, are a few names.

Garrett Dickerson — Undrafted free agents don’t stay on the roster long when they can’t get on the field. A tight end, Dickerson has missed the last few practices with an apparent hamstring issue. If he doesn’t get on the field soon, it’s doubtful he will stay on the roster.

John Jerry — It’s really simple — the Giants are well-stocked with experienced guard and I continue to wonder why he is even on the roster.

Roger Lewis Jr. — As we saw in the spring, he continues to be buried behind Cody Latimer, Hunter Sharp and others. He has work to do if he wants a third season with the Giants.