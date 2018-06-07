Giants news, 6/7: OTA updates, Webb’s arm, Saquon and Tiki, more

The New York Giants will hold their 10th and final OTA on Thursday. There will be a three-day mandatory mini-camp next week, and then players will be off until training camp. Here is a look at your headlines as the offseason program comes to a close.

Who stood out at OTA practice? (6/6)

Five standout players from Wednesday's OTA practice

Notes and observations from Giants OTAs (6/6)

Giants.com brings you the latest news and notes from the practice field

Giants' Zak DeOssie lost Super Bowl rings after night of raising $65K for charity | NJ.com

Zak DeOssie won Super Bowl rings with Giants in 2007 and 2011, but 1 ring is missing after a mishap following America Needs You fundraiser.

Four developments that may contradict assumptions Giants fans had prior to OTAs – The Athletic

It's only June, but the first two weeks of OTAs have altered a few preconceived notions fans may have had about the Giants depth chart heading into mandatory minicamp in two weeks.

Will Giants use fullback under Pat Shurmur? Shane Smith sees chance to 'run the rock downhill' | NJ.com

The Giants added running backs Saquon Barkley and Jonathan Stewart and upgraded offensive line with Nate Solder and Patrick Omameh, but where does fullback Shane Smith fit in to head coach Pat Shurmur's offense?

Justin Pugh 'humbled' by free agency; no call from Giants - New York Giants Blog- ESPN

“It was a crazy process,” Pugh said this past weekend during a break from playing 7-on-7 with youngsters from his hometown and the surrounding area in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. “I thought I would get all these calls. Saw [Andrew] Norwell get signed [to a 5-year, $66.5 million deal with Jacksonville] and thinking I’m breaking the bank. And, you know, coming off an injury, coming off the season that we had, you get humbled a little bit. That is kind of what happened. You win three games in a season, not many things are going to go well for you.”

Eli Manning 'loves' getting to throw downfield more - NFL.com

Under coach Pat Shurmur, quarterback Eli Manning is getting the opportunity to air it out more in the new offense. "I've been throwing the ball down the field a lot more. Every quarterback loves that."

Giants QB Davis Webb stands by his 'great arm' comments: 'I ain't backing down from that one' - NY Daily News

Davis Webb certainly does not lack any confidence when it comes to his arm strength.

Saquon Barkley and Tiki Barber swap football notes | Page Six

Giants rookie Saquon Barkley was seen out this week with former team great Tiki Barber comparing football notes.

The Giants connection to Justify’s historic Belmont bid

Chris Mara, the Giants’ senior vice president of player personnel, was on a roll in 2012.

His Giants had again tormented the Patriots when it mattered most,...

Giants players speak after GM Dave Gettleman's lymphoma diagnosis

Before it was announced on Tuesday that Giants general manager Dave Gettleman had been diagnosed with lymphoma, the team was told of the sad news by coach Pat Shurmur in an impromptu meeting.