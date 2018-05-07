New York Giants waive five players, including safety Ryan Murphy

The New York Giants have yet to announce which players they have signed as undrafted free agents following the 2018 NFL Draft. The Giants, though, have begun making room on the roster for those new players.

The Giants Monday announced they have waived five players. Waived were safety Ryan Murphy, guard Damien Mama, wide receiver Canaan Severin, running back Terrell Watson and punter Austin Rehkow.

Murphy is the only one who had appeared in a game for the Giants. He had one special teams tackle over three games last season.

Mama was signed last Dec. 12 off the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad and was inactive for the season’s last three games.

Severin was with the Giants last summer and caught four passes for 43 yards in the 2017 preseason. He was signed to the Giants’ practice squad on Dec. 27 and to a reserve/futures contract on Jan. 1.

Watson, who has 36 rushing yards in 11 NFL games, was signed by the Giants on Jan. 24.

Rehkow, a first-year punter, was in the Buffalo Bills’ training camp last year and was signed by the Giants on New Year’s Day. The Giants recently traded for Riley Dixon, formerly the punter for the Denver Broncos.

The Giants will hold their rookie mini-camp this Friday and Saturday, May 11 and 12. That will consist of draft choices, undrafted free agents and tryout players.

Monday’s roster moves leave the Giants with 81 players on their roster. They can carry a maximum of 90 into training camp this summer.