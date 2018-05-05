An Ereck Flowers trade idea, questions about Dez Bryant, more in mailbag

New York Giants fans have had a week to digest the team’s 2018 NFL Draft class. We have had a week where we learned that Ereck Flowers is, indeed, unhappy. With those things as a backdrop, let’s open up the Big Blue View mailbag.

John Anderson asks (via Facebook): Do you think trading flowers to the Broncos for Shane Ray would be an option? They declined the 5th year option on him as well, and they could use a little O line help and he would be good in our system.

Ed says: I think the Giants would do that in a heartbeat. Why, though, would Denver? Sure, the Broncos drafting Bradley Chubb pushed Shane Ray down the depth chart, but why would they — or anyone — give up a useful player for Flowers? The Giants will be doing really well, in my view, to get a sixth-round pick if they trade Flowers. That’s what the Los Angeles Rams got from the Detroit Lions a year ago in exchange for Greg Robinson.

How many players are allowed at mini camp and do they have to be rookies? Also, does that include undrafted and waiver wire players? Thanks — Patricia Waterman (@Patrici05789105) May 3, 2018

Ed says: Patricia, as far as I know there is no limit to the number of players at mini-camp. I did, however, reach out to the league for clarification. If I hear anything contradictory, I will let you know. Remember, though, the mini-camp is two days. You can’t have too many players if you want to really get a good look at certain guys. You just want enough so you can practice decently. The mini-camp includes drafted, undrafted rookies who have signed contracts and are part of the 90-man roster, and several tryout players hoping to earn contracts. Players who were not on the roster long enough last year to gain a year of vesting may also participate — these are generally young players who spent the year on IR. Some unsigned veterans will also be allowed to try out for teams.

How good do you feel the addition of @MROGLETREE52 was to our D given the minimal draft capital given up for him. I feel this was our best offseason addition to the D for not only his play from the linebacker position but also his renowned leadership qualities — . (@ASAPSmithy) May 3, 2018

Ed says: I like the addition of Alec Ogletree. He isn’t a perfect player, or an All-Pro. Otherwise, the Rams wouldn’t have traded him. His skill set and veteran presence should help the Giants. I had no issue with what the Giants gave up to get him.

What is the possibility of the Giants brining in Dez Bryant in the final hours? Obviously with no takers to this point, they could make him an offer that just suits them imo. — John (@Giants62) May 3, 2018

Ed says: Final hours? What final hours, John? There’s no deadline. There’s no bidding war. It seems like the market for Dez Bryant is, in fact, pretty much non-existent. There were reports he turned down $7 million from the Baltimore Ravens. If they offered him that and he said no, he’s nuts. The Giants aren’t going to offer him that kind of money, if they offer him anything at all. They have to begin finding ways to clear money for long-term deals for Odell Beckham jr. and Landon Collins. Throwing silly money at Bryant would be an impediment to that. You want a name to watch as a free-agent receiver to the Giants? Try Eric Decker. Current Giants wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert win in Denver when Decker was having his best years with the Broncos. The 31-year-old shouldn’t cost much, and he can still be a productive third or fourth receiver.

With 2 defensive linemen drafted, are the Giants potentially looking to dump Snacks after next season? — Gravitating Gnome (@CagedMLS) May 3, 2018

Ed says: I just can’t jump that far ahead, Gnome. I think right now the Giants are just trying to build depth and competition along a defensive front that didn’t have enough of that last year, and that needs more interior run stuffers to fit roles in the 3-4 alignment. Let’s see how this season plays out.

Is there an undrafted player that has a good chance of making the team? — Torrie (@tvaught8) May 3, 2018

Ed says: Torrie, there usually is. I don’t really want to get into that too deeply yet, though, because the Giants have not officially announced which undrafted free agents they have signed. I know there are lists of players who are reportedly signed, including one at Big Blue View. The last thing I want to do, though, is tell you Player X has a good chance and then have him turn out to not even be part of the 90-man roster for rookie mini-camp. We will cover this more during the week once the signings are official.

Why is everyone ignoring R. Lewis as a legit #2? We can assume that his issues were not addressed by leadership correctly. With a new regime, solid draft class and fresh start, wouldn't one think that the flashes of brilliance we saw would become more consistent? — tim coffey (@juggbigt) May 3, 2018

Ed says: Tim, by legit No. 2 I have to think you’re telling me you think Roger Lewis Jr. is better than Sterling Shepard. I don’t. Not close. Lewis isn’t being considered a No. 2 because he hasn’t played like one over his first two seasons. He had a 50 percent catch rate last season (36 catches in 72 targets). He had only 7 catches in 19 targets as a rookie (36.8 percent). That’s not nearly good enough. It tells you that having to throw the ball to him a lot last season was part of the problem on offense. It doesn’t tell you that he is part of the solution. He has made splash plays, but hasn’t been consistent enough. That’s not to say he can’t be a starting wide receiver. It’s just to say that if you think he’s already played at that level we aren’t watching the same player.

Any good FA options for RT? — Steve Henig (@steve10gmen) May 3, 2018