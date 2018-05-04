Giants news, 5/4: Heat on Eli Manning, Giants add another DB, more news

The New York Giants made some great offensive selections in the 2018 NFL Draft and Pro Football Focus dove into how those selections will help the team next season. Lets take a look at that piece, along with the rest of the Giants news for your Friday morning.

The Giants have signed yet another defensive back. Orion Stewart is the newest member of the New York Giants defense, as announced by the team’s official Twitter account. Stewart, a safety, has spent time with both the Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos and has experience both at safety

New York Giants overhaul offense with 2018 NFL Draft | Pro Football Focus

Saquon Barkley, Will Hernandez and Kyle Lauletta were added over the weekend to the league’s worst offense from a season ago, but will they be enough to save a Giants offense that has been in free fall over the past two seasons?

Leonard: Pressure on Eli Manning as Giants have built entire 2018 season around their aging QB | New York Daily News

There is pressure on Davis Webb to fend off new draft pick Kyle Lauletta for the Giants backup quarterback job, sure. And the conversation will steer even heavier in that direction in a week when the Giants’ rookie minicamp gets underway at Quest Diagnostics Training Center May 11-13. But let’s all stop pretending that Webb is the Giants quarterback with the heavy burden on his shoulders this offseason. Regardless of what happens in the Webb-Lauletta Stakes, the Giants QB who most needs to prove something in 2018, who faces the most pressure this summer and fall, is Eli Manning.

Jonathan Stewart a willing mentor to Saquon Barkley

Giants haven’t been this satisfied with a draft in a long time

The Giants got their man in the NFL draft. Indeed, all roads led to Saquon Barkley. Still, there was intrigue involved in this long, detailed evaluation...

College O-Line coach a big believer in Will Hernandez