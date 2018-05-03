Giants news, 5/3: Giants awarded CB C.J. Goodwin, more news

The New York Giants added yet another veteran cornerback on Wednesday as they were awarded C.J. Goodwin off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons.

Goodwin joins William Gay, Teddy Williams, B.W. Webb and Curtis Riley as corners added by the Giants to create competition behind Janoris Jenkins and Eli Apple.

Goodwin is a big corner at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds. He has played in 28 games with one start for the Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons.

More headlines

Brugler's countdown on top 10 teams in 2018 draft - nfldraftscout.com

Giants — No. 8 While I didn't agree with the value of running back at No. 2 overall, especially with Sam Darnold available, the Giants are still a vastly improved offensive team with Barkley on the roster. There is a good chance New York regrets passing on Darnold, but Barkley will be a better pro this season and helps give New York a fighting chance at the NFC East. Hernandez in the second round was a steal. Carter is a better athlete than football player right now, but his value in the third round is much easier to stomach than the first-round projections. Like Hernandez, Hill was a steal and drafted a round later than he should have. Lauletta might not have a super high ceiling, but he is a smart, efficient passer who will play in the NFL for a long time, likely as a quality back-up.

Todd McShay's favorite draft classes - 2018 NFL draft

New GM Dave Gettleman had a clear vision to get back to a power running game in this draft -- and he did just that. You can question the potential value of drafting Saquon Barkley at No. 2, but he was top overall prospect and the second-highest-rated RB since Adrian Peterson. And I liked the second-round pick of guard Will Hernandez -- a mauling run-blocker at 6-foot-2, 327 pounds -- to pave the way for Barkley. The Giants had to address their offensive line this offseason, and between the Nate Solder signing and drafting Hernandez, they've done that. Third-rounder Lorenzo Carter is a good fit for James Bettcher's 3-4 defense at outside linebacker and DT B.J. Hill (third) and LB R.J. McIntosh (fifth) were good values. Plus, the Giants got my guy, QB Kyle Lauletta from Richmond, in the fourth as a potential replacement down the road for Eli Manning. The Giants hit their top four needs with their top five picks. A solid draft.

Report: Most teams wouldn’t even sign Dez Bryant at the league minimum – ProFootballTalk

Dez Bryant's reputation in the NFL appears to be preceding him. Bryant has indicated that he cares more about playing for the right team than making the right money, even suggesting that he cares more about staying in the NFC East so he can play the Cowboys twice than anything else.

Where Saquon Barkley fits on New York’s pantheon of saviors

The pressure is there. It is real. It is tangible. And it isn’t just because there is so much easily obtainable testimony about just how good Saquon Barkley...

NFL scouts share takes on Barkley, botched picks after 1st round of draft | theScore.com