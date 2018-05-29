OTA No. 4 takeaways: Snacks arrives, Odell missing, Collins works, Webb has good day

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have completed their fourth OTA. Here are some takeaways from what we saw on the field Tuesday at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

No Odell, but a ‘Snacks’ sighting

Odell Beckham Jr. was not at the voluntary session on Tuesday. Coach Pat Shurmur said there was no new injury or anything to be alarmed about, and that he knew Beckham would not be in attendance. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins was also not in attendance, and Shurmur said he was also aware the Jackrabbit would be not there on Tuesday.

Defensive tackle Damon Harrison, who did not attend last week’s OTAs, was practicing on Tuesday.

Progress for Landon Collins

Giants safety Landon Collins, who had a second surgery a few weeks ago to repair the forearm he broke in Week 16 last season, participated in portions of practice while wearing a red non-contact jersey. Practices are non-contact, anyway, but the jersey was a precaution.

Collins did a little work in individual drills, passing drills and 7-on-7. He also did some running on the side. Shurmur couldn’t put a timeline on when Collins would be fully cleared.

“I don’t know what his schedule was, but yeah, he was out there competing in a limited basis and he’s trying to do everything he can as he finishes up his rehab,” Shurmur said.

Ereck Flowers ’ move to right side

Ereck Flowers took all of the reps as the first-team right tackle, just as he had last week during the OTA media had access to. Shurmur indicated that Flowers has moved “seamlessly” to the right side and “has done everything we’ve asked” since joining the workouts.

Flowers, of course, skipped the first month of the voluntary offseason program. Shurmur said that was “water under the bridge.”

“He’s actually done a really good job. He’s an excellent athlete and he’s handling the move pretty seamlessly,” Shurmur said. “He’s been great. He’s been communicating well, he looks like he’s having fun playing out there, he’s worked in with the offensive line and he’s done everything we’ve asked and I anticipate that will continue.”

Offensive line shuffling continues

Second-round pick Will Hernandez is playing exclusively at left guard at this point. He took some first-team and some second-team reps. Patrick Omameh is moving from left to right depending upon whether Hernandez is in the group. When Omameh was at left guard on Tuesday, veteran John Greco was aligned at right guard. Brett Jones and Jon Halapio each got some first-team reps.

Quarterback stuff

Davis Webb once again took all of the second-team reps on Tuesday, and had a nice day throwing the ball. Webb hit Roger Lewis Jr. on a well-timed post route just beyond the reach of cornerback Chris Lewis-Harris, and hit Kalif Raymond on a nice deep ball.

Rookie fourth-round pick Kyle Lauletta took third-team reps this week after working fourth behind veteran Alex Tanney a week ago. Lauletta told me after practice he thought the day was a bit sloppy, but he did throw some nice passes. His best of the day might have been 15-20-yard seam route down the left has to tight end Ryan O’Malley, a ball that split defensive backs.

Placekicker competition

The Giants have two placekickers in camp, incumbent Aldrick Rosas and Marshall Koehn. Tuesday, Koehn got his turn to kick field goals. He didn’t have a great day, making 5-of-7.

Eli Apple “terrific”

Cornerback Eli Apple showed some new-found maturity a week ago when he took responsibility for his difficulties last season. Tuesday, Shurmur was complementary of how the third-year corner has performed.

“What I’ve seen on the field has been terrific,” Shurmur said.

The coach had this to say about Apple’s comments to media last week:

“I think that it speaks to maturity and it speaks to owning successes and failures. We have to be willing to, okay, if a mistake happened, in order to move forward from a mistake or something that went wrong, we have to admit that it happened and that we were involved in it. What you do is you find a solution, you make the correction and you move on past. That is really what we do play to play. As professionals in this business, we do this probably game to game and season to season. I think whatever happened a year ago and whatever he is talking about, I am sure that is just a mature guy that is reflecting.”

Anthem protests a topic, of course

This was the first access to players and coaches media has had since the anthem policy was announced last week.

“We have not discussed it as a team. Gonna sort of let it settle for a bit here. It’s like any new rule, new policy. I certainly trust that our players are going to do the right thing. I think we just let it settle for a minute. At some point we’ll discuss it,” Shurmur said.

“I know certainly for me it’s very easy. I’m going to face the flag, take my cap off, listen to the anthem and be thankful that y family and I live in the greatest country in the world. And reflect on and be thankful for all the sacrifice that a lot of people have gone through to secure our freedom. That’s what it means to me.”

Goodson adjusting to 3-4

B.J. Goodson, when healthy, was the middle linebacker in a 4-3 last season. Now, in a 3-4, he has company on the inside with Alec Ogletree next to him.

“It’s like having another MIKE in the game. It’s a difference and it makes it take a little bit of pressure off,” he said on Tuesday. “I’m embracing it and I’m enjoying it.”