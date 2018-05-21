WR Russell Shepard officially signed by Giants

The Giants made the signing of wide receiver Russell Shepard official Tuesday afternoon. They waived cornerback Tim Scott to make room on the 90-man roster.

We have been speculating for a while about the possibility of the New York Giants adding an experienced wide receiver to compete for the No. 3 role in their receiving corps. Well, it looks like the Giants have done that.

It’s not Dez Bryant ... or Eric Decker ... or even Jeremy Maclin.

Former Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Shepard has posted a Giants logo on his Instagram account with the words “new home same grind.”

Shepard spent four years with the Buccaneers and last season with the Panthers. He caught 17 passes last season. Carolina released him a week ago after he reportedly refused to accept a pay cut on a three-year, $10 million contract he signed before the 2017 season.

Shepard, 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, would join Cody Latimer and Roger Lewis Jr. in a competition for the No. 3 spot.

Remember that it was Giants GM Dave Gettleman who gave Shepard that contract last spring before he was fired by Carolina. Former Carolina offensive coordinator Mike Shula is also now in that role with New York.