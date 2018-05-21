OTA No. 1 takeaways: Davis Webb, Ereck Flowers, Eli Apple, much more

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants first OTA of 2018 is in the books.

Davis Webb is No. 2

Head coach Pat Shurmur says there is no depth chart, but at least for now Davis Webb is the Giants’ clear No. 2 quarterback. The Giants have four quarterbacks with Webb, Eli Manning, Alex Tanney and fourth-round pick Kyle Lauletta. Webb took all of Monday’s second-team reps.

“I thought he did a good job. Every day he does something a little better. He’s becoming more comfortable with our scheme,” Shurmur said. “I thought he did some good things.”

Webb threw a beautiful deep ball down the left sideline to Roger Lewis Jr. for his best completion of the day. He was somewhat erratic throughout the day, but the simple standout takeaway was that he was clearly No. 2.

Lauletta actually did most of his work as the fourth quarterback. He showed the ability to go through progressions and go to an alternate target on a couple of throws, but got the fewest 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 reps of the quarterbacks.

BBV Radio

Sean Chandler making an impression

Undrafted free agent safety Sean Chandler intercepted an Alex Tanney pass intended for tight end Ryan O’Malley during an 11-on-11 portion of practice. The former Temple Owl has been noticed by the Giants.

“We’re impressed by him already,” Shurmur said. “Certainly his background is well known. You’re rooting and pulling for guy that have kind of become self made in a lot of ways. He made a play out there today.”

Chandler spent two seasons at corner and two at safety for Temple. His background? Here is a summary from SB Nation’s Temple website, Underdog Dynasty:

“Chandler grew up in Camden, New Jersey, one of the roughest places in the country, and lived with his family in homeless shelters for much of his young life. Those struggles made him a relentless worker, which shows on the field. Nicknamed “Champ” by his peers in Camden, no one will be able to question his intangibles at the next level.”

Ereck Flowers ... and other OL stuff

Ereck Flowers took all of the first-team reps at right tackle on Monday, with Chad Wheeler working with the second team. No telling whether they were discussing anything important, but it was interesting to see Flowers and newly-acquired veteran left tackle Nate Solder walk off the practice field together.

“He did a nice job today. We’ve had him in for a week, as you all know, and he’s kind of just fit right in there with everybody and I wasn’t all that pressured up about it and I’m glad he’s here and I’m getting to know him,” Shurmur said. “I said it with Eli (Apple), clean slate. He’s out here competing and I think that’s what’s most important.”

Second-round pick Will Hernandez took all of his reps at left guard, the spot he played at UTEP. Patrick Omameh, who does have right guard experience, shuttled back-and-forth to both sides. Speaking to media after practice, Omameh didn’t seem to think playing the right side would be an issue.

Eli Apple and his clean slate

“I’m just trying to be a better player, a better person, a better teammate this year.”

That was Apple addressing the difference from last year to this one for him, and the fact that he has gotten a “clean slate” from Shurmur and GM Dave Gettleman.

Apple admitted he was embarrassed by the events of last season, which saw his effort questioned and ended with him suspended for the final game.

Shurmur said Apple has been “nothing but professional” thus far.

Odell’s day

As expected, Odell Beckham Jr. was in attendance. He did the stretching and the first individual period, but didn’t run any routes or participate in any team periods.

“He can’t fully compete yet, but he gets a chance to see it,” Shurmur said. “There’s a lot to be learned by watching. It’s good to have him here.”

Snacks not in attendance

Shumur wasn’t making a big deal out of the absence of Damon Harrison.

“I know why he’s not here,” Shurmur said. “I will just leave it at that.”

Play of the day

Linebacker B.J. Goodson had the best play of the 11-on-11 sessions, stepping in front of an Eli Manning pass, tipping it into the air with his left hand and making the interception.