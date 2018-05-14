Adam Bisnowaty headlines cut as Giants shuffle roster

Earlier Monday, there was a report that the New York Giants were waiving cornerback C.J. Goodwin to make room for another veteran cornerback, Chris Lewis-Harris. While that is correct, it turns out that the roster moves made Monday by the Giants go much deeper than that.

The team has waived six players, headlined by 2017 sixth-round pick Adam Bisnowaty, and signed six players.

Waived are:

Bisnowaty, Goodwin, Derrick Mathews, cornerback Brandon Dixon, undrafted free agent tight end Stephen Baggett and undrafted free agent cornerback Byron Field.

Added are:

Lewis-Harris, veteran guard Chris Scott, guard Malcolm Bunche (UCLA), wide receiver Alonzo Russell (Toledo), defensive back Mike Jones (Temple) and running back Robert Martin (Rutgers).

The Giants traded up in the 2017 draft to select Bisnowaty. He played in only one game last season, starting the season finale at right tackle. He was at guard during the just-concluded rookie mini-camp.

Scott, 6-4 and 330 pounds, played for Carolina from 2013-16, the four seasons Giants general manager Dave Gettleman was the Panthers’ G.M. The 30-year-old was a fifth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010.