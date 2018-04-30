Dave Gettleman: Giants had one “very reasonable offer” for No. 2 pick

After picking running back Saquon Barkley No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman made it sound like he had put earplugs in and absolutely refused to really listen to offers from teams wanting to move up to the Giants’ spot.

“We had such a strong conviction on Saquon. I was talking to people. Not a lot, but we all had such a conviction on this kid. At the end of the day, very frankly, today, Baker Mayfield goes. The only reason that pick wasn’t in at 9:58 was because we had to wait till the five-minute mark,” he said Thursday night.

“People call you and they want the second pick of the draft for a bag of donuts, a hot pretzel and a hot dog. Leave me alone. I don’t have time to screw around.”

The GM is prone to the occasional colorful remark, and we found out Monday that it wasn’t exactly that he didn’t have any acceptable offers for the No. 2 pick. On WFAN’s “The Afternoon Drive With Carlin, Maggie & Bart” on Monday, Gettleman revealed he did receive “one very reasonable offer.”

Of course, the GM wasn’t about to reveal who that came from. In the end, he wanted Barkley and that was that.