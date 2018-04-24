Giants news, 4/24: Buffalo Bills out of running for No. 2 pick?

Good morning, New York Giants fans! With two days until the 2018 NFL Draft, today’s headlines are topped by a report that the Buffalo Bills are not expected to be a suitor for the Giants’ No. 2 overall pick.

Draft buzz: Bills unlikely to trade for Giants' No. 2 pick - NFL.com

Appearing on Monday's edition of Good Morning Football, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport cautioned not to read too much into Bills GM Brandon Beane's history with new Giants boss Dave Gettleman. "From what I understand, it's not going to be one of those things where they just sell out and (trade) all the way to No. 2 with the Giants," Rapoport said. "I would be at this moment surprised if that happens." The Bills are more likely to pull the trigger if a signal-caller they like slips to No. 5 or No. 6, Rapoport added.

Todd McShay's 2018 NFL draft buzz - Everything I'm hearing on top prospects, teams, picks

There is no indication at this point that the Giants are willing to move out of the No. 2 spot. If Allen does go No. 1, some people believe the Giants will take Darnold. I don't believe New York would take any other QB at No. 2. Many people outside the organization have said to me, "Giants are taking, Chubb, right? It's the obvious pick." Inside the organization, anyone I've talked to who claims to know what's going on feels like the pick will be Barkley.

NFL Draft 2018: 5 scenarios for NY Giants in quest to get No. 2 right

Breaking down 5 scenarios for the New York Giants with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft this Thursday night

Davis Webb has support as New York Giants contemplate drafting QB - New York Giants Blog- ESPN

Whether or not the Giants spend the No. 2 pick in the draft on a quarterback might come down to how they feel about second-year man Davis Webb.

Why Bradley Chubb is a possibility at No. 2 for New York Giants - New York Giants- ESPN

Teams at the top of the draft have several possibilities for landing a quarterback. For those seeking an elite pass-rusher, there's only one option.

NFL Draft 2018: Primer on Giants' options with No. 2 pick | Saquon Barkley, Sam Darnold, most likely to least likely | NJ.com

What are the Giants most likely to do in 2018 NFL Draft? Take Penn State running back Saquon Barkley? Take a quarterback of the future, such as USC's Sam Darnold or UCLA's Josh Rosen? Trade down? Closer look at 7 options for GM Dave Gettleman.

New York Giants 2018 Draft: Making the case for RB Saquon Barkley – The Athletic

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman told reporters Thursday that he doesn’t yet know which direction he’s going to pursue in this year’s...

Is Giants' No. 2 pick 'for sale?' If GM Dave Gettleman wants to trade down, he must first convince NFL he's drafting a QB

A few people around the NFL recently have described the Giants' No. 2 pick to me as "for sale."

Everything you need to know about the Giants' plans for the No. 2 pick | SNY