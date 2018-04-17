ESPN proposes another Giants-Bills draft trade scenario

We have been talking about New York Giants-Buffalo Bills draft day trade scenarios since roughly the beginning of time. Well, OK, that is a slight exaggeration. We have, though, been discussing them throughout the buildup to the 2018 NFL Draft.

Monday was no exception. Yours truly included the Bills in proposing a number of trade scenarios for the Giants. Pat Traina delved into a proposed three-way deal between the Giants, Bills and Denver Broncos.

Now, another idea. In a crazy, all 32 picks get traded mock draft, Bill Barnwell has come up with an interesting proposal for the Giants and Bills.

The Giants surrender the No. 2 pick to Buffalo and get the following return:

Picks No. 12, 22 and 56 in 2018, a 2019 second-round pick and defensive end Shaq Lawson.

It is the addition of Lawson, Buffalo’s first-round pick (19th overall) in 2016 that got my attention.

In the buildup to that draft, there was quite a bit of speculation that Lawson would have been a fit for the Giants at the time.

Lawson has played in only 21 games for Buffalo in two seasons. He missed time after shoulder surgery as a rookie and landed on IR last season with an ankle injury. He has six sacks in those 21 games.

The Giants, of course, could use a young defensive end after having traded Jason Pierre-Paul to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There has been lots of speculation that they are interested in N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb, but this would be another avenue. It would give them an anchor on the edge, and additional picks.

Lawson’s pre-draft scouting report from NFL.com projects him as a better fit on the edge in a 3-4 than as a traditional 4-3 defensive end.

Dropping back to 12 from No. 2 still seems like a long way to go. Would this package be enough for you, Giants fans?