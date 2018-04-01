New York Giants 7-round mock draft: Another trade scenario

Our journey through a variety of mock draft scenarios continues this Sunday with yet another 7-round (well, really 5-round) mock draft for the New York Giants.

Our scenario this week involved a trade down to No. 11 with the Miami Dolphins. Why? Simply because it’s a scenario I don’t believe we have previously played around with.

I used the Draft Countdown Big Board. Also, I promise that the way the first round played out is not an April Fool’s joke. This really is the choice I was presented with at No. 11 — one I did not expect when I moved down.

Round 1 (No. 11) — QB Josh Allen , Wyoming

Traded with Miami Dolphins. Got the 11th overall pick, the 23rd pick in Round 4 and a future first-round pick. I’m not sure that’s enough, but it is what I could push through the ‘Fanspeak’ simulator. When I made this deal I didn’t think one of the top four quarterbacks would fall, so I figured to be out of the quarterback market. At 11, I will happily take Allen and see if Pat Shurmur and Mike Shula can develop him.

Other players considered: CB Denzel Ward, OT Mike McGlinchey, EDGE Marcus Davenport, LB Leighton Vander Esch, OT Connor Williams

Round 2 (No. 40) — Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon

Accepted a trade with the Denver Broncos for the eighth pick of the second round and the seventh pick of the third round. Crosby gives me a guy who can compete for the right tackle job.

Other players considered: DL Taven Bryan

Round 3 (No. 66) — Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State

A nice addition to the backfield here.

NFL.com says:

“You know exactly who he is when you watch the tape. I don’t think there are going to be any surprises when you get him into our league because you know he is going to make guys miss and he’s going to run hard every snap.” -- NFC team regional scout

Round 3 (No. 69) — Darius Leonard, OLB, South Carolina State

A speedy linebacker James Bettcher should be able to utilize.

NFL.com says:

Long and twitchy with athletic ability and straight-line speed that should light up the combine. Leonard has packed on the pounds since hitting campus, but it hasn’t compromised his play speed as he has posted dominant production throughout. He lacks play strength and there are times you want to see more nasty in his field demeanor, but he has the traits and talent to become a good, three-down linebacker who can play 3-4 inside backer or 4-3 WILL.

Round 3 (No. 71) — Frank Ragnow, OC, Arkansas

A value pick here with the ability to play at 6-foot-5, 312 pounds to play center or guard.

NFL.com says:

“He’s a tough guy and a leader in that locker room. He’s got the personality that you want your center to have and he’s got good strength. I see him as an early starter in the league.” - NFC area scout

Round 4 (No. 122) — Shaquem Griffin, OLB, Central Florida

Accepted a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for the 22nd and 24th picks in this round. Gave up the eighth pick, 108th overall.

I know I took a linebacker in Round 3, but Griffin is a player I’m going to select in these mock drafts whenever the opportunity makes sense.

Round 4 (No. 123) — Dane Cruikshank, DB, Arizona

This is the additional pick from the Miami Dolphins. I had to land some secondary help at some point, and here is where I thought there was value.

NFL.com says:

Height, weight, speed prospect who has a chance to be drafted off his measurables and Combine testing alone. Cruikshank does have talent and is a hungry hitter, but he may lack the consistency in coverage to hold up as a full-time safety or cornerback. His ability to run and hit could make him a Day 3 target for a team looking to turn him into a backup defensive back and special teams ace.

Round 4 (No. 124) — Jaylen Samuels, H-Back, N.C. State

I’m just curious to see what Pat Shurmur could do with a jack-of-all-trades player like this.

Round 5 — Michael Dickson, P, Texas

Because the Giants don’t have one at the moment, and he’s the highest-rated player on the board.

NFL.com says:

“I don’t get excited about punters, but I love this guy. It’s not a stretch that Texas could produce the best kicker (Justin Tucker) and punter in the league at the same time.” -- NFC team regional scout

