Draft Day - The New York Giants Hollywood Edition

In a surprise move, Dave Gettleman is unceremoniously fired days before the draft. With the front office is disarray, the Giants turn to an unlikely candidate to fill the General Manager vacancy.

Kevin Costner.

Or more accurately, Sonny Weaver Jr., the character Costner plays in the 2014 disaster 'Draft Day.'

Day 1:

Unsurprising to anyone, the Cleveland Browns select Sam Darnold with the number one pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. With the Giants on the clock, Weaver gets an unexpected call from their crosstown rivals, the New York Jets. Desperate to draft Josh Rosen, the Jets offer up a similar package to the one San Francisco received from the Bears last year to move up from 3 to 2 to take their franchise quarterback. The Giants acquire the 3rd overall pick, the Jets 3rd (72) and 4th (107) round pick, and next year's 3rd round pick for the number 2 pick overall.

On his way to the war room to phone in their selection at 3, Weaver’s cell phone rings. It’s the Cleveland Browns. Their pre-draft game plan of pairing Saquon Barkley with Darnold for the next five years is slipping through the cracks, and in a bold move, they make an offer to the Giants; the 4th overall pick plus the Cleveland’s last pick in the 2nd round (64) and their 3rd rounder (65). Sensing the urgency, the Giants counter asking for Cleveland’s first pick in the second round (33). Cleveland initially balks, but thanks to their immense draft capital, the two teams agree to a deal sending the 4th overall pick plus Cleveland’s second, 2nd round pick (35) to the Giants for the 3rd pick overall.

With Barkley off the board, the Giants are looking at Plan B. Weaver puts out calls to the Dolphins and Bills who are both looking to move up. Buffalo's package includes both their first rounders (12 and 22) while Miami structures a deal around the 11th overall pick and their 2019 first round pick. While enticing, with Eli Manning's window closing, Weaver knows the Giants are in a win now mode, and moving out of the top 10 drastically limits their ability to surround him with surefire talent. The frenzy to trade up draws in the Denver Broncos, who are quickly seeing their quarterback options fading. Elway is enamored with Josh Allen, and draft value charts are thrown out the window when he trades his first two picks in this year's draft (5, 40 overall) to move up to end the Paxton Lynch experiment.

Darnold, Rosen, Barkley, and Allen are off the board and the dust seems to have settled for the Giants to finally make their pick. The offense heavy action has given the Giants the opportunity to take the best defensive player in the draft, Bradley Chubb, who also perfectly fills a huge pass rushing need created by the Jason Pierre-Paul trade to Tampa. James Bettcher is pounding the table to add the dynamic edge rusher to play opposite of Olivier Vernon, but so are the Colts. Their initial thoughts of Chubb falling to them at 6 has been obliterated, and after Elway set the market, Weaver demands the Colts first 2nd round pick (36th overall) as part of the deal. Indy obliges, rationalizing they have enough 2nd round draft capital with the 37th and 49th picks overall, and select Chubb with the 5th overall pick.

In one of the wildest scenarios ever seen in the draft's first five picks, Weaver successfully turned the 2nd overall pick into the 6th, 35th, 37th, 40th, 72nd, and 107th overall picks in 2018 with another 3rd rounder in 2019 to boot. The Giants now have eleven draft picks, eight of which are in the top 75. Sitting in his office, Weaver pulls out a Post-it note he's been referring to all day, scans it, and throws it down on his desk. It reads, "Quenton Nelson no matter what."

Day 2:

After a frantic Day 1 of wheeling and dealing, Weaver digs in to fill the holes on the Giants roster. The team will make seven selections today, starting off with an unprecedented back to back to back draft picks after Cleveland selects first on Day 2. With their first pick in the second round, the Giants take Harold Landry as a better fit than JPP for the new 3–4 defensive scheme they plan on deploying. Next, Weaver continues to address the defense with the selection of Mike Hughes. His natural cover corner ability will challenge Eli Apple as the starter opposite Janoris Jenkins, and at worst, he’ll play a lot as the slot corner in nickel and dime packages. He also has the ability to return kicks, another hole the Giants are looking to fill after the recent release of Dwayne Harris.

After passing on the opportunities to draft Saquon Barkley and Bradley Chubb, the Giants select a pseudo combination of them when they draft running back Nick Chubb. He’ll immediately be the most talented back on the roster, overwhelming the likes of Jonathan Stewart, Wayne Gallman, and Paul Perkins. Then, with their last pick in the second round, the Giants take the free-falling Orlando Brown, believing that his Combine performance has nothing to do with in-game strength and speed. He’ll compete with Ereck Flowers for the starting right tackle position, and whoever loses, will provide valuable depth for the offensive line.

To start the 3rd Round, Weaver selects 6' 5" wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to replace the aging and unproductive Brandon Marshall. Teams will have a tough time defending Beckham Jr., Shepard, Engram, and St. Brown, especially with the newly formed offensive line allowing Eli Manning time to throw, and a viable running attack to keep defenses honest.

Weaver turns back to the defensive side of the ball with the draft pick they acquired from Tampa Bay and select Arden Key, a 1st round talent whose off-field issues causes him to slip. He has the ability to wreak havoc in the backfield, and can start off as a rotational piece spelling the starting outside linebackers. With this addition, Bettcher has visions of deploying a deluxe Nascar package placing Vernon, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Avery Moss as the down linemen, with Landry and Key as the edge rushers. Somewhere, Steve Spagnoulo is sullenly shaking his head.

With their last pick on Day 2, the Giants take running back Rashaad Penny. After seeing the success of a dual running back system in New Orleans, Weaver gives his head coach Pat Schumer another weapon out of the backfield, signaling the potential end of days for Paul Perkins. Chubb and Penny look to be the Ingram and Kamara of the NFC East, taking even more pressure off of Manning and the passing game.

Day 3

Weaver uses the Giants back to back picks (107 and 108 overall) to draft linebacker Shaquem Griffen and center/guard Frank Ragnow. These picks provide more depth to the linebacking unit and the offensive line, particularly at center where Brett Jones is a relatively unproven commodity. Griffen quickly becomes a fan favorite, as his underdog story becomes even bigger under the bright lights in New York. How can you not cheer for this guy?

A busy draft ends with the selection of Michael Dickson in the 5th round. This is the Hollywood version right? What better way to end this fairytale than with an Australian punter to replace an Australian punter.

And that’s how Kevin Costner rebuilds the Giants in a single draft. Here’s a quick look at the new look 2018 New York Giants:

Offense (26)

Quarterback (2): Eli Manning, Davis Webb

Running Back (5): Nick Chubb, Rashaad Penny, Wayne Gallman, Jonathan Stewart, Paul Perkins

Fullback (1): Shane Smith

Wide Receiver (6): Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard, Equanimeous St. Brown, Cody Latimer, Roger Lewis, Tavarres King

Tight End (3): Evan Engram, Rhett Ellison, Jerell Adams

Offensive Line (9): Nate Solder, Quenton Nelson, Brett Jones, Patrick Omameh, Ereck Flowers, Orlando Brown, John Jerry, John Greco, Frank Ragnow

Defense (24)

Nose Tackle (2): Damon Harrison, Robert Thomas

Defensive End (3): Dalvin Tomlinson, Josh Mauro, Kerry Wynn

Outside Linebacker (6): Olivier Vernon, Kareem Martin, Harold Landry, Arden Key, Avery Moss, Shaquem Griffen

Inside Linebacker (4): Alex Ogletree, B.J. Goodson, Calvin Munson, Mark Herzlic

Cornerback (5): Janoris Jenkins, Eli Apple, Mike Hughes, Curtis Riley, Teddy Williams

Safety (4): Landon Collins, Eric Reid, Darien Thompson, Andrew Adams

Special Teams (3)

Kicker: Aldrick Rosas

Punter: Michael Dickson

Long Snapper: Zak DeOssie

Yes, I snuck in a late free agent signing of Eric Reid to play free safety on a team friendly contract. According to Spotrac, the Giants could have enough money to sign their draft picks and pick up Reid at fair market value. It’s unfortunate that his protest will likely cost him that, and if the Giants do sign him, I would hope they did the right thing and pay him what he’s worth. Kenny Vaccaro is another unsigned option to help round out the safety unit on Big Blue.