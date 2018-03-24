Post JPP Mock Draft

My opinions

Loved the JPP trade, I never wanted us to resign him in the first place. He’s old, falling off, and isn’t producing for the money we’ve paid him.

Eli is regressing fast. I say two years left max. We need to find a replacement ASAP. Also, for the people saying Davis Webb is the answer, I hope you're joking.

Offensive line is horrid. The addition of Nate Solder is nice, but who is on the rest of the offensive line?

Jonathan Stewart signing makes me believe we aren’t drafting Barkley. Gallman, Barkley, and Stewart? That’s too much investment in the running back crew and I don’t think Gettleman would do that. Even though he did take McCaffery round one last year, we just have way too many holes in this team to draft a running back in the first round. I would be okay with Barkley at number 2, but I wouldn’t be happy.





Now for the draft

Round 1: Josh Rosen

Our future, Eli’s prodigy, and Pat Shurmur’s new quarterback for his franchise. We need to look on from Eli, and the next quarterback draft classes are nowhere near as strong as it is compared to this class. So why not draft the most polished quarterback in one of the strongest quarterback classes ever? Being compared to the most complete quarterback to come out of college, Andrew Luck, Rosen has the best mechanics, and is the most pro ready quarterback in this draft by far. "Rosen throwing… far sidelineeee… CAUGHT BY ODELL BECKHAM!! TOUCHDOWNNNN!! WHAT A THROW BY THE ROOKIE QUARTERBACK" I can dream it can’t I? (People are speculating that the Giants should draft Bradley Chubb at #2, but I don’t like it. Next year’s draft is loaded and I mean loaded with tons of talent at defensive line. Nick Bosa, Cleilin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence, Ed Oliver, Rashan Gary, Christian Wilkins, and Joe Jackson are just a few names of the elite talent next year. I think if Chubb was in next year’s draft class he wouldn’t even be considered a top 15 pick. Chubb is just so highly rated in this year’s draft because there are no other elite pass rushing prospects close to him, so that automatically shoots him to the top of the draft boards.)





Round 2: Isaiah Olivier

Bettcher loves his defensive backs. He relies on his corners to play bump and run coverage on the outside while he dials up heat on the opposing quarterback. Outside of Janoris Jenkins, we don’t have any starting outside corners. Eli Apple is terrible, and there has even been talks about trading him. Olivier can come in with his height and physicality and play his style of coverage that he played at Colorado. He’s a great bump and run defender and would come in perfectly to be Bettcher’s new toy.





Round 3: Josh Sweat

A five-star recruit coming out of high school Sweat was a monster. His career at FSU was plagued by injuries, but judging by his combine he is back to full speed. Durability is a concern with him, but when he’s on the field he’s a dynamite. A relentless pass rusher with tremendous athleticism. Sweat would be the new starting OLB for Bettcher’s 3-4 scheme, and wreck havoc with Vernon on the other side. Vernon has the power and Sweat has the finesse, and don’t forget about Snacks and Tomlinson on the inside. Three power dudes with Sweat bending around the edge. That is a scary sight.





Round 3: Rashaad Penny

This kid is the closest mirror to Saquon Barkley in this year’s draft. Boo hoo we didn’t get Barkley at #2, but we get 85% of him in round 3. That is a steal in my book. Penny is a do it all running back. He can run between the tackles, run outside on the perimeter, and catch passes naturally. At 5’11 200 pounds Penny doesn’t have durability concerns and was uber productive at San Diego State. In 2017, he was the CFB leading rusher and torched defenses. His cuts, jukes, and vision are all unreal. This kid is the steal of the draft and I’m calling it.





Round 4: Tyrell Crosby

A solid offensive lineman that is big and strong. Crosby can play LG, RG, or RT for us and be a great starter. He crushes defensive lineman in the running game. At Oregon they run a lot of inside zone runs, leaving Crosby one on one with defensive lineman all the time, and he pummels then. Crosby has the power to wash defensive lineman down and we need that on our interior line. A great value pick for the 4th round.





Round 5: Will Clapp

We find our starting center in the 5th round. Strong and durable Clapp has never missed a game at LSU. His technique at pass blocking needs work, but as a run blocker he provides tremendous movement inside the trenches. The starting center for one of the top rated running backs deserves some attention. Clapp will be a quality starter and will solidify our offensive line. So with that being said, our offensive line next year could look like LT- Nate Solder, LG- Patrick Omameh, C- Will Clapp, RG- Tyrell Crosby, and RT- Ereck Flowers. That is much improved from Jerry Reese’s horrible offensive line.





Please leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!



