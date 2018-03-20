Onthemound10's Probably Wrong 7 Round Mock Draft (With 3 Trades)

Hey BBV, you know the deal so let's just get right to it shall we?

Round 1 Pick #2- TRADE TO BILLS

So this was an easy call for me. In this mock Barkley went #1. In exchange for Pick #2 we received Picks #12 (1st), #22 (1st), #53 (2nd), #56 (2nd), and a 2019 1st Round Pick. I'm happy here.



Round 1 Pick #12 (From BUF)- OT Mike McGlinchey (Notre Dame)

This move back made sense for a lot of reasons, especially with Barkley gone and now it gets to pay dividends. I wanted Nelson but of course he didn't last. That being said McGlinchey is a clean, tough-as-nails, nasty OT. To me he's just as good as Ronnie Stanley and should kick Flowers to the bench entirely. Also can be used as LT if absolutely necessary.

Others Considered: LB Tremaine Edmunds, WR Cortland Sutton, CB Joshua Jackson

Round 1 Pick #22 (From BUF)- CB Mike Hughes (UCF)

If you haven't yet figured it out by now, we have a severe need at CB. Jackrabbit can't do it all alone and I'm in the part of the fanbase questioning why EJ Gaines and Ross Cockrell talks aren't happening. I'm also skeptical of Eli Apple's maturity. Hughes is a fluid ballhawk of a CB that is very quickly rising up draft boards however he does have some off-field concerns. II think with the right people around him and the right coaches, he'll go far.



Others Considered: OLB Harold Landry, WR Calvin Ridley, DT Taven Bryan

Round 2 Pick #34- C/OG Billy Price (Ohio St.)

Injuries are an unfortunate part of sports...but sometimes that comes as a blessing as talent falls into your lap. I don't care what anyone says...a good offensive line can make ANY QB look elite. Eli has such little time left with us so let's keep him upright this year huh? Price is a fantastic workhorse with good technique and can handle the interior well. His pro-comp is LeCharles Bentley and he's expected to be back 100% for training camp. Combine that with the fact that I also have a severe distrust of Patrick Omameh and you see why this pick had to be made. Now our OL reads as follows from LT to RT: Solder-Price-Jones-Greco-McGlinchey. I know Eli will cry tears of joy seeing that.

Round 2 Pick #53 (From BUF)- LB Malik Jefferson (Texas)

Probably one of my absolute favorite players to watch. Jefferson is a nasty, hard-nosed, see-ball-get-ball LB. He has coverage skills too but where he really shines is his elite ability to rush the passer and challenge runs at the line. James Bettcher would kill for this kind of talent paired with Ogeltree and Goodson.

Round 2 Pick #56 (From BUF)- RB Rashaad Penny (San Diego St.)

Pat Shurmur likes RBs who can catch...well how about RBs who can catch AND blast through holes? Penny possesses rare speed for a man of his size and knows how to use his weight to bully defenders and gain YAC. Think of him as a more explosive Jerrick McKinnon. The added ability he shows as both a pass blocker and a receiver make him a valuable addition to our RB committee.

Round 3 Pick #66- LB Shaquem Griffin (UCF)

If he had 2 hands he'd be a clear-cut first round pick. But people are always going to be hesitant with a guy like this. Well guess what, when you play with that amount of heart and intensity you DESERVE a spot out here. We're pretty depleted at LB and I'll take a flyer on this kid anyday of the week. (Plus it's a 3rd Round pick...we're not exactly known for doing well here anyway so why the hell not?)

Round 4 Pick #102- QB Luke Falk (Washington St.)

Well you wanted a QB didn't you? Here you go! Falk has all the traits you'd want in an NFL-level QB but definitely needs some time to develop. I think he should have gone in the 3rd but that's neither here nor there. Adding Falk gives us better depth than we had last year (Smith and Johnson) and gives us a head-start in case this year is Eli's last. And no, I haven't given up on Davis Webb either because I want to see him perform...and with our new OL I want to see exactly what these guys are capable of.



Round 5 Pick #139- TRADE TO PACKERS

I sent this to Green Bay for Picks #172 and #174...figured 2 was better than 1, especially since this is our last pick.

Round 5 Pick #172 (From GB)- DT Nathan Shepherd (Fort Hays St.)

Google where Fort Hays St. is if you must because I didn't know where it was either. That being said we lost Bromley in the offseason and, unless Josh Banks is going to turn into something, we need depth behind Snacks and Tomlinson. Shepherd is a gritty D2 prospect that is going to have a learning curve, but with the right teaching and tools could be an asset in the DL rotation.



Round 5 Pick #174 (From GB)-K Daniel Carlson (AUB)

Yeah I know...but Rosas sucks and we need to be able to score points ANY WAY POSSIBLE. Carlson is actually pretty solid from the 40s and 50s and should be able to easily unseat Rosas as our new kicker.



Round 7 Pick #222 (TRADE From HOU)- WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (USF)

I gave up a 2019 6th Round Pick for the right to move into the 7th Round of this draft because I had my eye on a certain player that I knew wasn't going to leave the night undrafted. Marquez Valdez-Scantling is a 6'4 WR who ran a 4.37. If you're looking to both replace WR Brandon Marshall and create a mismatch in height...Scantling has all of the ability with impressive speed for his size.

So let's recap here:

1st Round- OT Mike McGlinchey, CB Mike Hughes, 2019 1st Round Pick

2nd Round- OC/OG Billy Price, LB Malik Jefferson, RB Rashaad Penny

3rd Round- LB Shaquem Griffen

4th Round- QB Luke Falk

5th Round- DT Nathan Shepherd, K Daniel Carlson

6th Round- N/A

7th Round- WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling

Given the 5 picks we had I was able to ship them around and stack our OL, add much needed starters to the LB and CB positions, give us an incredible talent at RB, still get a QB, add competition at both DT and K, and add an underrated WR to the mix. Oh yeah...and we have 2 First-Round Picks next year!

Let me know what you think in the comments below and as always, GO BIG BLUE!