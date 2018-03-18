A few available free agents that should interest the Giants at the right price

With the first phase of free agency over the Giants still have a few holes to fill if they don't want to go shopping on an empty stomach on draft night. With just over $5 mil to spend and a few holes left I wouldn't be surprised to see Gettleman pursue Joe Berger, Jeremiah Sirles, Amini Silatolu, or David Yankee for depth at Guard and to kick the tires on Justin Bethel, Tyvon Branch, Tramon Williams, Karlos Dansby, Frostee Rucker and Josh Mauro to help Bettcher implement his system as well as fill our out the defense.





I'm not saying we should sign all these guys, but if there is a slow market for them and we can get a good value for guys we already know fit the systems we are trying to implement, these kinds of moves make sense.





After Marshall and Harris become cap casualties Michael Floyd, Jarius Wright, Charles Johnson, Brenton Bersin or Kaelin Clay could become depth options at WR.