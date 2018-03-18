A few available free agents that should interest the Giants at the right price

With the first phase of free agency over the Giants still have a few holes to fill if they don't want to go shopping on an empty stomach on draft night. With just over $5 mil to spend and a few holes left I wouldn't be surprised to see Gettleman pursue Joe Berger, Jeremiah Sirles, Amini Silatolu, or David Yankee for depth at Guard and to kick the tires on Justin Bethel, Tyvon Branch, Tramon Williams, Karlos Dansby, Frostee Rucker and Josh Mauro to help Bettcher implement his system as well as fill our out the defense.
