Another Giant Loss. What Now?

So, Andrew Norwell...Smh.

Desperately waiting for free agency, the New York Giants fan base has been promised improvements on the offensive line by the new faces in management. With that, the media had all but guaranteed, a reunion of all pro guard Andrew Norwell and the guy who gave him his first NFL shot as an undrafted free agent, Dave Gettleman. That quickly fell apart Monday morning when Norwell was snatched away on a $66.5 million deal by Tom Coughlin and the Jacksonville jags. With only so much cap space, and virtually cutting ties with two of our best lineman already, Norwell was thought to be one of the only big splashes to be had for the G-men this free agency. So what happens now?

Let's look at some other available free agents the Giants could look at to bolster their roster.

Nate Solder

Now this has honestly been a much more important move to me than the Norwell rumors ever were. The biggest problem with the Giants offensive line was not the interior guard or center spots. We've had a potential pro bowl player there in Justin Pugh, another one of Jerry Reese's only good draft picks. It behooves me that we seem to be letting him go. The same goes for new San Francisco 49er Weston Richburg. Their departure, in my opinion were the biggest reasons for the Andrew Norwell need at Guard. Nate Solder however, would solidify Eli's blind side as a left tackle. Something we've been looking for since the days of Willie Beatty. Some say Solder would be a steep investment considering he didn't have his best year in 2017, and he'll be 30 come September. But he also struggled with injuries and toughed it out not missing a game. Nate Solder is the real piece the Giants have needed to begin the revamp of the entire line; reminiscent of Andrew Whitworth and the Rams last year.

Kareem Martin

After letting kennard walk, and even before that, the Giants needed some edge depth. Especially with the likely switch to a 3-4 defense, kareem Martin, a big body who has experience in that system as well as with his hand in the dirt, seems like a great fit. Not to mention he'll be joining his old coordinator James Bettcher.

Patrick Robinson

Cutting Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was a big mistake in my opinion. Sure he's had some injuries but he has also played like a top 10 corner nearly all of his years in the big apple. He's a leader in the locker room and plays outside as well as nickel, and some free safety. But now that he's been cut, that money will likely have to go to his replacement. I'd like to see Patrick Robinson, a player who the Giants have liked for a few years now, in blue. He broke out last year on a one year prove it deal with the championship Eagle's playing the nickel. I can see him somewhere in the Nickell Robey-Coleman range of 3 years for around $16 million. He would help shore up a leaky secondary if Eli Apple can get his game together.