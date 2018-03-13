2018 NFL Draft: Mike Mayock position rankings 2.0 — Combine impact

As always happens, the NFL Combine has an effect on prospects’ draft stock. For better or worse, how a player works out, what they show and what they don’t, has an impact on how they are perceived.

Reflecting this, NFL Network’s Mike Mayock has released his updated position rankings. Some positions, such as quarterback, didn’t see any changes in light of the combine, but others saw some significant changes, and they’re the one’s we’ll look at.

You can see Mayock’s full rankings HERE.

With the New York Giants drafting at the top of the first and second rounds, it’s likely that at least one of these players will be a Giant in 2018.

Running Back 1. Saquon Barkley, Penn State 2. Derrius Guice, LSU 3. Sony Michel, Georgia 4. Ronald Jones II, USC T-5. Nick Chubb, Georgia T-5. Rashaad Penny, San Diego State Rise: Michel (4), Penny (NR) Fall: Jones (3)

Thoughts: Nothing too dramatic here. Ronald Jones and Sony Michel swapped the third and fourth positions on the list. Also, San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny crashed the list and is tied for fifth. If anything, Penny might be underrated considering he was the most productive running back in college football last year and charted the third-highest speed score in the running back class, but it’s good to see him recognized.

Wide receiver 1. Calvin Ridley, Alabama 2. DJ Moore, Maryland 3. Christian Kirk, Texas A&M 4. Courtland Sutton, SMU T-5. Anthony Miller, Memphis T-5. DJ Chark, LSU Rise: Moore (T-5), Chark (NR) Fall: Kirk (2), Sutton (3), James Washington, Oklahoma State (4), Dante Pettis, Washington (T-5)

Thoughts: D.J. Moore of Maryland rockets up the rankings after a terrific workout. He was mostly used as an underneath, run after the catch, player in college, but he has the potential to be much more than that. DJ Chark crashes the list after strong performances in the Senior Bowl and Combine — he’ll be the next LSU receiver to blossom when he fin

I’m a bit disappointed to see James Washington fall off the list. He has consistently performed well throughout the process and showed a rare ability to adjust to passes and win at the catch point on tape.

Tackle 1. Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame 2. Connor Williams, Texas 3. Kolton Miller, UCLA 4. Tyrell Crosby, Oregon T-5. Martinas Rankin, Mississippi State T-5. Orlando Brown, Oklahoma Rise: Williams (3), Miller (T-5) Fall: Brown (2)

Thoughts: We knew Orlando Brown was going to fall after his disastrous day at the Combine, but this puts it in stark context. Brown was regarded as (potentially) a top prospect before the combine, but his performance forced scouts back to the tape and highlighted all of his flaws.

Meanwhile, UCLA’s Kolton Miller and Connor Williams were the beneficiaries of strong workouts. Miller created a buzz as one of the most athletic tackles on the property after being something of an afterthought coming in to the week. Williams has done good work rehabbing his stock after an injury hobbled season torpedoed what he put on tape in 2016.

Interior OL 1. Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame 2. Isaiah Wynn, Georgia 3. James Daniels, Iowa 4. Will Hernandez, UTEP T-5. Billy Price, Ohio State T-5. Frank Ragnow, Arkansas Rise: Ragnow (NR)

Thoughts: No big changes here, but it is good to see Ragnow crash the list. Although perhaps Mayock is getting a bit too reliant on that “T-” designation to bail him out of tough decisions. Oh well, it’s his list, he gets to make the rules.

Interior DL 1. Vita Vea, Washington 2. Da’Ron Payne, Alabama 3. Taven Bryan, Florida 4. Maurice Hurst, Michigan 5. Harrison Phillips, Stanford Rise: Bryan (4) Fall: Hurst (3)

Thoughts: It’s a little interesting to see Maurice Hurst just slip just one spot after being diagnosed with a heart condition at the Combine. Perhaps Mayock is simply holding out to see what the diagnosis is before making a more drastic move.

Edge rusher 1. Bradley Chubb, N.C. State 2. Marcus Davenport, UTSA 3. Harold Landry, Boston College 4. Lorenzo Carter, Georgia T-5. Arden Key, LSU T-5. Sam Hubbard, Ohio State Rise: Landry (4), Carter (NR) Fall: Key (3)

Thoughts: Mayock remains bullish on Davenport’s potential, but I would have both Landry and Carter above him. He is an intriguing athlete, but has yet to put it all together yet. On the other hand, Landry and Carter had excellent workouts that establish that they have elite tools to be potential difference making edge rushers at the next level.

Cornerback 1. Denzel Ward, Ohio State 2. Jaire Alexander, Louisville 3. Josh Jackson, Iowa 4. Mike Hughes, UCF 5. Isaiah Oliver, Colorado Rise: Alexander (5) Fall: Jackson (2), Hughes (3), Oliver (4)

Thoughts: Jaire Alexander was one of our “Winners” after the corners worked out at the Combine, and he appears to be a “winner” here as well. Iowa’s Josh Jackson had a slightly disappointing workout, but Alexander deserves this leap with solid tape and a fantastic day in all events. The “fallers” all just move down one spot to make room for Alexander