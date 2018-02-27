Avery Williamson a free agent fit for Giants?

OK, OK. I know, this series on potential free agent targets for the New York Giants has been linebacker heavy. Nigel Bradham. Kareem Martin. Brian Cushing. Todd Davis. Zach Brown.

There is, of course, an obvious reason for that. The Giants need help at that position, with B.J. Goodson the only linebacker they currently have who would seem certain to be on the 53-man roster next fall.

So, bear with me while we discuss one more possible target — Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Avery Williamson.

The 25-year-old Williamson, a 2024 fifth-round pick by the Titans, was Pro Football Focus’s 10th-ranked linebacker in 2017 with a grade of 85.6. From PFF’s Free Agency Guide, here is a look at how Williams stacks up for the past three seasons:

Those scores show a player with top-tier skills against the run, good production when asked to rush the passer, and at least adequate ability to play in coverage. Williamson played 60.1 percent of Tennessee’s defensive snaps last season, which would indicate the Titans viewed him as a two-down player. He was on the field for 83.2 percent of the snaps in 2016 and 87.4 percent in 2015.

Williamson, 6-foot-1, 246 pounds, has been a four-year starter for the Titans. He had 92 tackles (52 solo), three sacks, two forced fumbles and two passes defensed for Tennessee last season.

Spotrac estimates Williamson’s market value at four years, $36.4 million, which works out to $9.1 million annually. Using Spotrac’s list of 2018 base salaries, that would make Williamson the fifth-highest paid Giant.

Is this a player worth that type of investment?