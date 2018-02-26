Luke Falk's Pre-Combine QB Prospect Rankings

First things first, I am not the Luke Falk you probably clicked on this article expecting. However, I do share a name with the Washington State prospect so I found it fair to try to trick some people into clicking on this article. This being said here are the rankings:

Quarterbacks Rank(Round*) Name School 1(1st) Baker Mayfield OK 2(1st) Sam Darnold USC 3(1st) Josh Allen WYO 4 (1st-2nd) Mason Rudolph OKST 5(1st-2nd) Josh Rosen UCLA 6(1st-2rd) Lamar Jackson LOU 7(2nd) Luke Falk WASHST 8(2nd) Austin Allen ARK 9(3rd-4th) Mike White WestKent T-10(4th) Logan Woodside Toledo T-10(4th) Kurt Benkert Virginia NR(4th-5th) Riley Ferguson Memphis NR(5th) Kyle Lauletta Richmond NR(5th) Dalton Sturm UTSA NR(5th) Chase Litton Marshall NR(6th-7th) J.T. Barrett OHST NR(6th-7th) Quentin Flowers USF NR(5th) Tanner Lee Nebraska NR(5th-6th) Brandon Silvers Troy

*Round I think they are worth the pick not where I think they will go

While ranking these players I tried to watch at least 3 game tapes from this year for each quarterback. Some I couldn't find three full game tapes from this year and others I could find a lot. For example, it is pretty easy to find Baker Mayfield tapes since he was such a high profile player at Oklahoma, but for someone like Dalton Sturm from UTSA finding tape was not as easy. I also watched tape from previous years along with highlight tapes(obviously these were not the biggest factor because they only show the positives but they do show what the player is capable of).

Now to explain:

Number 1. This was hard. Darnold was number one for a while but day by day I started liking Baker more. Putting Mayfield number one was a last second decision that could very well change soon. The reason Mayfield and Darnold are my clear cut one and two is their playmaking ability. They are both exceptional at making something out of nothing. I think both are going to be able to survive in the NFL even if they do not have the best offensive lines. Neither of them are players that I see are going to be able to be successful on any team. I actually do not think that any of the quarterbacks in this draft are those type of guys. I think that like most quarterbacks they are going to need the right team to be very successful. I do believe that Darnold would be the safer pick if you are deciding between the two because he is a more raw prospect with what I believe to be better throwing ability. But even though I think Darnold could be a safer pick I think Baker has that "IT" factor that is rare.

Number 3. I see Josh Allen as the clear number three as of right now. He has the biggest arm in not only this draft but many are saying since Jamarcus Russell, who had a cannon even though he was not a great QB. The knock on Allen is accuracy. You are going to hear this about him forever unless he ends up playing and proving his college completion percentage (56.2%) wrong. According to PFF, he had an adjusted completion percentage of 66.5% which is in the bottom five of the class. His tape did not prove his number wrong. He has that huge arm the question is and always will be is he accurate enough. He is worth a top 5-10 pick if you believe in him and his ability to improve his accuracy. If he can improve his accuracy with the right team he has the potential to be one of the premier quarterbacks in the league.

Number 4,5. This is where I am expecting some disagreement the most. "Why is Josh Rosen so low?". He is 5 simply because I think the other four quarterbacks are better and worth a higher pick. Mason Rodulph is the toughest one to put above Rosen. The other three I found pretty clearly better. Rodulph, on the other hand, is not sooo much better than Rosen. Rudolph has great size and great arm strength. His deep ball is fantastic. That is really what puts him above Rosen for me. This is a deep quarterback class, obviously, I have 6 Quarterbacks who I believe are worth first round picks. So Rosen being 5 is not a huge deal. When I watch Rosen he is obviously talented. He does not have the long ball that Rodulph has. My biggest knock on Rosen is character. Obviously, I haven't talked to the guy and I am not going to get the opportunity to talk to him but he does not seem like he has the character a quarterback should have. Now you are probably saying to yourself, "but you have Baker at 1". I see Baker as a leader, not a problem. I see Rosen as someone who could be a problem.

Number 6. This is my final first round guy. Lamar Jackson. Jackson may be the most intriguing prospect in this draft. you have guys saying that he is the next Michael Vick and you have people like Bill Polian saying he should move to receiver. Jackson is such a good athlete that if he gets drafted somewhere with a good coach who knows what he is doing Jackson will be successful. He is a good enough thrower that with his running ability he is capable of being a very good quarterback in the NFL.

Number 7,8. Luke Falk and Austin Allen are my second round guys. These two are the next tier of quarterback. The first six quarterbacks are like tier one and these two are tier two. This does not mean that the tier one guys will all be more successful. So much of success in the NFL is based on where the player is playing. If these guys go to the right team they are capable of being quality starters in the league. Luke Falk is a very accurate passer who is very good at taking what the defense gives him and not trying to do too much. Austin Allen is a better athlete but not as precise a passer.

Number 9. I love Mike White. There is a very good chance that he ends up higher on this list the closer to the draft we get. He has the right size and athleticism to perform at a high level in the NFL. He is even a very accurate passer. His PFF adjusted completion percentage (76.3%) is the third highest in the class. He leads the class with 44 drops meaning that he was not getting too much help from his receivers. Mike White is a guy I could see rising on draft boards before the draft.

Number 10 and 10. Yes, there is a tie at ten. I could not choose. Logan Woodside and Kurt Benkert are both solid options for teams in the middle rounds looking for a reliable backup or maybe even a sleeper one day starter on the right team. They both show talent but not enough to convince me that they are going to be highly successful starters.

The Rest. Honestly, the only ones I could even imagine as being successful starters in the NFL from the rest is Ferguson Lauletta and maybe Litton. This group of QBs is players who have a possibility of being drafted and most will get drafted but most will not be a starter in the league. I really wanted J.T. Barrett to be ranked but I cannot see his game transferring into the NFL. Quentin Flowers is a great athlete who I could see maybe playing receiver in the league but not being a good quarterback.

Let me know what you think and who you think is the best and who are your guys' sleepers.