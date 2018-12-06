Ernie Accorsi's final mission

As he arranged Kosar's delivery to Cleveland, one more time the stars align. Kyler Murray risks nothing by waiting to declare his eligibility until the draft is over. Giants pledge to take him with their first round supplementary pick, giving him the chance to take the controls of an offense designed to use his skills in concert with OBJ and Saquan. Kingsbury would have been sweet, but there are other coaches worth bringing on board. Kyler can make some money at spring training, maybe even sign after a season of bus rides in the rookie league. Pick a QB later in the regular draft to split the duties, like a Jalen Hurts or Devlin Hodges. McKenzie Milton would have worked out, but maybe in a year.

Jump start the somnolent Giant offense with college option and RPO plays. No sense waiting for an O line to be built, command the insipid NFC East with a relentless fast pace attack.