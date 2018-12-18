NFL Draft power rankings: Giants move up three spots following loss to Titans

The New York Giants fell to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, 17-0, to end their two-game winning streak. Big Blue is now 5-9 on the season. With postseason hopes over, it’s now time to put focus towards the offseason and the 2019 NFL Draft.

Every week, Tankathon.com comes out with the NFL Draft Power Rankings. Last week, the Giants came in at No. 14 on the list and following the loss to the Titans, the Giants moved up to No. 11 on the list. New York’s current draft value is 2,156.7. The No. 1 team on the list hasn’t changed for weeks, as the Oakland Raiders have four selections in the Top 33 picks of the draft, giving them a draft value of 5089.0, over 1,000 more points than the second-place Arizona Cardinals. Below is a look at the Top-15 teams on the list.

If the season were to end today, the Giants would hold the No. 8 selection in the draft. Every week, Bleacher Report writer Ryan McCrystal comes out with his 2019 NFL Mock Draft. McCrystal has New York selecting Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen with its first-round selection. Here’s what McCrystal had to say about the Giants selection.

After flirting with earning the No. 1 overall pick for the much of the season, the Giants surprisingly climbed back into the playoff picture in recent weeks. Unfortunately for Saquon Barkley and company, those dreams were crushed on Sunday, as the Giants were eliminated from contention during their 17-0 loss at the hands of the Titans. As the Giants turn their attention towards building for 2019 and beyond, the team needs to focus on the offensive and defensive lines. Improving the protection around Eli Manning will be a top priority, but given the depth of defensive line talent in the 2019 class, the Giants are more likely to add to their own pass rush in the first round. Entering Week 15, only the Dolphins and Colts had generated fewer sacks than the Giants’ 24. Kentucky’s Josh Allen will be one of the premier edge-rushers available in this class and could be a target for New York. Giants fans interested in checking out their potential first-round target can watch Allen against Penn State in the Citrus Bowl. The Nittany Lions’ Trace McSorley is an elusive quarterback, which should give Allen a challenge and an opportunity to further prove his worth to NFL scouts.

