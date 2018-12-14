Giants news, 12/14: Kyle Lauletta “got experience” in NFL debut

Good morning, New York Giants fans. Here are some headlines to start your Friday.

Mike Shula: At least Kyle Lauletta got experience

Was there anything to like about the 0-for-5, one interception, no first downs in three series performance by rookie Kyle Lauletta in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Washington Redskins?

“He got experience,” is about all offensive coordinator Mike Shula could come up with on Thursday. “It’s unfortunate that we didn’t have more success with him in there, but he’ll learn from it.”

Asked on Wednesday if Lauletta would continue as the backup to Eli Manning, head coach Pat Shurmur said “At this point, but we could always change our mind.”

Jawill Davis “on the right path”

Replacing the injured Quadree Henderson, rookie undrafted free agent Jawill Davis has averaged 10.9 yards on eight punt returns. His ball security has, to this point, been solid.

“He’s on the right path,” special teams coach Thomas McGaughey said.” You look at what this kid has done, it’s incredible. This kid has never returned punts before. For him to do what he’s doing, he’s doing a tremendous job. I’m extremely proud of him. Every snap is a new experience for him. He just has to go out there and just keep doing what he’s doing. Catch the ball. When you catch the ball, get positive yards and he’s done a good job of that.”

Kareem Martin is “cutting loose”

Kareen Martin, signed as a free agent in the offseason, started slowly with the Giants. He has, however, played better in recent weeks. Martin has two sacks in the last four games, has thus far played a career-high 501 snaps, has a career-best, 22 pressures and has missed just one tackle in the last 11 games.

“He’s working, he’s disruptive, he’s playing fast. Probably about three or four weeks ago, Kareem and I had a conversation just, hey, let’s start cutting loose, let’s start disrupting, getting off the ball, playing vertical, and I think we’ve been doing that better as an overall defensive front seven,” defensive coordinator James Bettcher said. “We’ve played more vertical both in the run game and in the pass game, You see some of that leads to disruption. It’s not just the third down disruption in the pass game, it’s the first and second down where we’re kind of disrupting the quarterback a little bit now and I think Kareem’s following that with the rest of the guys up front.”

