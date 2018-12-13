MetLife will feature neutral end zones for Giants-Titans

When the New York Giants face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday you will notice something unusual on the field at MetLife Stadium. The end zones will not feature blue turf with the Giants logo. They will instead be neutral, with old-fashioned stripes running diagonally from front to back.

Why?

Because the New York Jets host the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. With the Giants facing the Titans at 1 p.m. on Sunday, that gives the stadium operations team only about 12 hours to have the field ready for teams to begin warming up around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Per the Giants, six panels make up each end zone and are rolled out using a forklift. The two large rolls weigh 10,000 pounds apiece, and the four smaller rolls weigh 5,000 pounds each.

MetLife Stadium has been open since 2010 and this will be the second time neutral end zones have been used for NFL games. The first was on Dec. 17-18, 2016, when the Jets hosted the Miami Dolphins on a Saturday night at 8:25, and the Giants faced the Detroit Lions the following day at 1 p.m.