Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley fifth in Pro Bowl voting

New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley is fifth overall in fan voting for the 2019 Pro Bowl.

Barkley is currently behind quarterbacks Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes and running backs Todd Gurley and James Conner.

Giants’ wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. leads the vote-getting among NFC wide receiver, but trails Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the overall vote count at that position.

Fans can vote until Dec. 13 at NFL.com/ProBowl/Vote. To vote on Twitter, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced Tuesday, Dec. 18.