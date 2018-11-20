NFL Draft power rankings: Giants fall to No. 6 following win against Buccaneers

The New York Giants won their second game of the row on Sunday, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-25 at MetLife Stadium. The Giants are now 3-7 on the season and sit three games out of first place in the NFC East.

If the season ended today, the Giants would hold the No. 5 selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. According to Tankathon.com, the Giants have the sixth highest draft value for next year’s draft. Let's take a look at the Top 10.

The current No. 1 on the list is the Oakland Raiders, who after trades of Amari Cooper and Khalil Mack, have three first-round selections in the draft. The Giants are the top team in the NFC East in draft capital.

Every week, Bleacher Report writer Ryan McCrystal releases his 2019 NFL Mock Draft. Right now, McCrystal has the Giants selecting Jonah Williams, an offensive tackle out of Alabama. Here’s a look at the Top-10 picks in his mock draft.

The Giants are now shifting their focus to the Philadelphia Eagles, who they'll play on Sunday at 1 p.m.