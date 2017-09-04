Ross Cockrell Glad To Land With Giants

Being traded, part of one team one day and a different team in a different city with a difference set of challenges the next day, isn’t easy. Ross Cockrell, traded Saturday from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the New York Giants, is just glad he went from one good team to another.

“I was very happy to find out it was here,” Cockrell told reporters on Monday. “I know this is a good team on the rise and a team that is chasing a Super Bowl. That was the focus of my offseason training so, I am glad that it didn’t go to waste.”

Cockrell started all 16 games for the Steelers last season. With Janoris Jenkins, Eli Apple and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on the roster, that opportunity won’t exist in New York.

“These are guys who played at an all pro level last year, top 5 defense, all of that,” Cockrell said. “So, I am coming in with an open heart, open mentality to learn as much as I can from them and wherever they see a role for me, I’ll be in that role and I will contribute.”

Cockrell described the experience of having to move to a new city and quickly get ready to contribute, as well as handle all of the living arrangements that come with moving.

“Because it is happening so fast, I believe that makes it easier because I don’t have time to worry about this or worry about that. I am here in New York with the Giants. I am learning a new system, I am learning a new game plan and we got a big game on Sunday night. So, there’s not really time to think about anything else,” Cockrell said. “I am very happy that I have a wife who is handling things for me in Pittsburgh and handling some of the details on that end. So, it makes it easier for me to focus on football.”