Fantasy Football, Week 3: Start/Sit Advice

Thursday night was the most entertaining game of the year; let’s hope it spells a league-wide shift from the awful play of the first two weeks of the season. Not only was the game entertaining, but packed with fantasy goodness! Cheers to all the readers who started Gurley, Watkins, Garcon and Hyde. Bravo. On to starts and sits!

Starts

Buck Allen, RB, BAL

From a waiver wire add to an RB2 in the blink of an eye, Allen looks here to stay. The only healthy RB in Baltimore will continue to be fed in the passing game, making him especially juicy in PPR formats. Allen is a prime example of the ZeroRB strategy, and should continue his success this week in Jacksonville.

Jonathan Stewart , RB, CAR

This may be a stretch, but Stewart has always blown up against the Saints lowly run defense, and Carolina’s passing game is in disarray. I think it makes sense to pound the rock on the ground, with both Stewart getting the all important goal line touches. Plug n’ pray.

Jermaine Kearse , WR, NYJ

Yuck, I know. But he’s literally the only target for McCown, and against the Dolphins secondary, there should be ample opportunity for garbage production.

Jay Cutler , QB, MIA

The Jets have been surprisingly competitive in their first two games of a TankJet season, but I think Cutler rips apart their secondary, peppering Jarvis Landry and DeVante Parker with downfield ropes. Cutler is erratic, but still possesses a top five arm in the NFL.

Sits

Philip Rivers , QB, LAC

I can’t trust the Chargers’ QB against the Chiefs defense if they couldn’t put up points against the Dolphins secondary. Rivers make wake up soon, but currently can’t be trusted as a streamer.

Jacquizz Rodgers , RB, TB

Quizz did his thing last week, rewarding fantasy owners who made that shrewd draft pick, but this week may be different. The Vikings defense looks as good as ever, and I don’t envision the Bucs offense having a big scoring week. Quizz will need a TD to be fantasy relevant, and I don’t want to bank on that in my RB2 spot.

Paul Perkins , RB, NYG

If you’re seeing what I’m seeing, Perkins needs to get comfy on the bench, while Orleans Darkwa gets the start. Perkins has done NOTHING in two games, and only so much blame can be on the OL.