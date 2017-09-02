NFL Roster Cuts 2017: Geno Smith Wins Backup QB Job Over Josh Johnson

The New York Giants have apparently chosen Geno Smith to be their No. 2 quarterback. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was first to report that the Giants have released Josh Johnson.

Here is what both players said Thursday after the Giants’ final preseason game:

“I am not really an emotional person,” Smith said. “I’ve been blessed to play this game. I appreciate every single rep that I get, every single chance I get to play. I didn’t put any extra incentive going into this game and I am not going to do it going forward. I want to play good football all the time. I believe in myself, have a lot of confidence in myself, but at the end of the day, I can control the things that I can control and I let God handle the rest.”

“I’ve been down this road a million times,” said Johnson, who was with the Giants for the entire 2016 season. “… They know who I am now in practice and in the classroom. They know how I prepare, they know what I bring to the table. The last thing I just really wanted them to feel like I can show them how I can really play when I get in a groove and really get out there and play for a long, extended period of time and just really cut it loose. That is what I really wanted to go out and do tonight, just cut it loose and just play free and I was able to do that.”

Smith, 26, completed 36-of-54 passes (66.7 percent completions) for 355 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions in the preseason. Johnson went 22-of-34 (64.7 percent) for 239 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions.

Is this the right move, Giants fans?

Follow our roster cuts tracker as we do our best to keep you updated on moves the Giants are making. Keep in mind, none of them are official until the Giants announce them later today. Also, we will be tracking notable cuts from around the league.