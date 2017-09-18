Giants-Lions Final Score: 0-2 Giants Fall To Lions, 24-10

The New York Giants lost to the Detroit Lions 24-10, Monday night in both team’s second regular-season game. The Giants are 0-2. This is the eighth straight game in which the Giants have failed to reach at least 20 points, longest such streak in the NFL.

Eli Manning was 22-of-32 for 239 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Manning struggled to find time to throw as he was sacked five times on the night.

Brandon Marshall continues to struggle with his new team. Marshall was targeted four times and finished with just one catch for 17 yards. Marshall had a big drop in the fourth quarter on what could have been a long gain. Odell Beckham Jr. never really got going either, with four catches for 36 yards on four targets.

For the second straight week, the Giants disappointed in the run game. As a team, they averaged 3.2 yards per carry and finished the night with just 55 yards rushing. Orleans Darkwa impressed the most of the group, with three carries for 17 yards.

The Giants defense played reasonably well, only allowing the Lions offense 246 total yards and two touchdowns. New York’s secondary played well without Janoris Jenkins, only allowing Matthew Stafford to throw for 122 yards. Some of the credit can be given to the pass rush as they sacked Stafford three times.

Moments That Mattered

Odell Beckham Jr. decided to give it a go after looking less than 100 percent in pregame warmups. He finished with four catches for 36 yards.

scored his first career touchdown in the first quarter to tie the game up at 7. Eli Manning hit him with a 28-yard touchdown, after Engram slipped through the middle of the Lions defense. Following the touchdown, he was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. Early in the second quarter, Jason Pierre-Paul forced Matthew Stafford to fumble in New York territory. Eli Manning threw an interception on the next play on a pass intended for Evan Engram. The Lions responded with a Matthew Stafford passing touchdown to Eric Ebron to take the lead, 14-7.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Jamal Agnew ran back a punt 88 yards for a touchdown to extend the Lions lead over the Giants, 24-10.

What’s next?

The Giants will play in their third regular season game on Sept. 24, when they will head to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The game can be seen on Fox at 1 p.m. EST. The Lions are 1-1 with a win loss on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

