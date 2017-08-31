Giants At Patriots Halftime Score: Giants Impressive In Building 34-14 Lead

The first half of the final preseason game is in the books and the New York Giants might have made some headway in the looming roster decisions.

At quarterback, Geno Smith and Josh Johnson split the first half, with Smith taking the first quarter and Johnson the second.

Smith played an excellent quarter, completing 10-of-11 pass attempts for 111 yards and a touchdown. Matt LaCosse was the recipient of that touchdown, catching both of his targets for 37 yards and that TD.

Josh Johnson had his best quarter of the preseason as well, completing 8-of-10 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.

The Giants’ running backs had a very strong first half, with Orleans Darkwa picking up 40 yards on six carries (6.7ypc) while Shane Vereen picked up 42 total yards between his rushing and receiving.

Shaun Draughn put good play on tape as well.

The players fighting for the back end of the roster always need to show a willingness to do the dirty work. In addition to catching the Giants’ first and third touchdowns Matt LaCosse, the tight end made the crucial block for Draughn’s touchdown run. Meanwhile Travis Rudolph continued to show the great willingness and effort as a blocker in the third preseason game, in addition to continuing to make plays as a receiver.

The defense had some breakdowns, but largely played well. taking the ball away from the Patriots twice, including a great interception returned for a touchdown by Kerry Wynn. As well, linebacker J.T. Thomas was active throughout the half and forced a fumble that quickly lead to LaCosse’s second touchdown.

Use this as your open thread for the second half.