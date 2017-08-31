Giants-Patriots “Kudos & Wet Willies” Review

We’re breaking with tradition. Rather than make you wait until mid-morning on Friday for “Kudos & Wet Willies” we’re giving them to you right away. Friday promises to be hectic, and sleeping on it isn’t likely to change much in terms of how I view who played well Thursday in the New York Giants’ 40-38 preseason victory over the New England Patriots and who did not.

So, let’s get right to it.

Kudos to ...

Aldrick Rosas — As Chris messaged me when Rosas made the game-winning 48-yard field goal as time expired, “Congrats, Rosas. You just made the New York Giants.” Can there be any doubt after Rosas went 4-for-4 on both field goals and extra points, and drilled a lengthy game winner?

Geno Smith and Josh Johnson — No sooner did Smith lay claim to the backup quarterback job with a 10-of-11, 111-yard, 1 TD performance than Johnson answered with a 10-of-14, 135-yard, 1 TD game of his own. Both players put together their best performances of the preseason in this one.

Matt LaCosse — We’ve been waiting, and and waiting, and waiting for LaCosse to transfer the work he has done in practice to a game. Thursday night, he finally did. LaCosse had five catches for 60 yards. Two of those were for touchdowns, including a 25-yarder on a beautiful throw from Smith. LaCosse had two catches on the game-winning drive, and threw a nice block on a 1-yard touchdown run by Shaun Draughn.

Orleans Darkwa — Six carries for 40 yards, an average of 6.7 yards per carry. He runs hard, he’s decisive, he pushes defenders backwards. The guy deserves a regular-season opportunity to prove he’s more than just a fill-in.

Travis Rudolph — Three catches for 46 yards, including a 27-yarder, and a handful of nice blocks. I don’t know who loses a spot to him, but the undrafted free agent from Florida State needs to be on the 53-man roster.

J.T. Thomas — Looked good in extended action. Forced a fumble and had four tackles.

Kerry Wynn — Gotta give “Kudos” to a defensive end who comes up with a Pick 6.

Wet Willies to ...

Nat Berhe — Missed a pair of tackles on a second-quarter New England touchdown drive, including one that let wide receiver Austin Carr get into the end zone for a 14-yard score. Berhe has missed a number of tackles this preseason, and that has to be a concern.

Fourth-quarter defense — For the second straight game, the Giants turned a huge halftime lead into a nail-biting victory. Sure, it was with a bunch of guys on the field who probably won’t make the team, but it’s still annoying.

Backup cornerbacks — Donte Deayon gave up a touchdown pass when his 5-foot-9 frame was no match for 6-foot-4 Cody Hollister. Tay Glover-Wright was picked on for several big completions. None of the backup corners hoping to fill one of the final roster spots really did anything to help himself, except perhaps newly-acquired Tim Scott. It will be a stunner if the Giants don’t turn to the waiver wire to find a veteran corner after final roster cuts are made around the league.

Will Tye — Maybe he should really get a “Kwillie” since he did have four receptions for 48 yards. His first-quarter fumble, though, ended up costing the Giants a touchdown. It’s the kind of play that could cost him a roster spot.