Bobby Hart Settling In At Right Tackle For Giants

There is a constant hum of criticism/concern when it comes to left tackle Ereck Flowers. There is now a lingering question about whether the New York Giants would be better served with either Brett Jones or D.J. Fluker replacing John Jerry at right guard. What there hasn’t been is any talk about right tackle Bobby Hart.

That’s because Hart hasn’t given anyone reason to talk. Well, check that. He hasn’t given anyone reason to complain. He has given us plenty of reason to discuss how well he has been playing.

RT Bobby Hart has yet to allow a pressure on 49 pass blocks.



81.2 overall grade ranked 2nd among all tackles on the week. #Giants pic.twitter.com/QuBQSbmSsF — Ryan Smith (@PFF_Smith) August 28, 2017

That’s right. Not a single pressure in 49 pass-blocking snaps over three games. There might be some concern, chaos even, around him, but the 23-year-old has been solid.

Hart told reporters on Monday that he is “ascending.”

“Trying to get better at everything,” he said. “Just trying to correct the things that I make a mistake in the game before and just get better as a player each time I step on the field.”

Hart is no longer the pudgy, 20-year-old kid that he was when the Giants selected him in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He has now spent two offseasons changing his body, and his offseason workouts in New Jersey with Flowers have been widely discussed and debated.

Hart said the real test of his offseason work will come when the regular season starts. He does, however, notice a difference.

“Just overall strength. You can just feel it. Last year, I felt like there were times that I could get overwhelmed and lose technique where I’m trying to make up for lack of strength,” he said. “So, I definitely can feel the strength and it’s definitely made a difference.”

This is the first time Hart will enter an NFL season as a starter. He started 13 games last season, but didn’t take over at right tackle until Marshall Newhouse went down with an injury. He said his approach is “no different” than when he was a reserve.

“Like I stated before – just getting better every time you step on the field and working on the things that you have trouble with and not making the same mistake twice,” Hart said. “That’s the biggest thing. So, being the starter or if you’re not a starter, you still have to do those things every day if you want to be great.”

Hart’s preseason has undoubtedly been promising. If he can carry that play into regular-season games that, obviously, will be one less issue for the Giants on the offensive line.

