WATCH! Travis Rudolph With The Catch Of The Preseason

New, comments

Rookie makes spectacular 57-yard play

By Ed Valentine
/ new

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It wasn’t an Odell Beckham Jr. one-handed grab, but Travis Rudolph made a spectacular 57-yard catch-an run late in the first half of the New York Giants’ preseason game against the New York Jets.

Rudolph, an undrafted free agent fighting for one of the final spots on the 53-man roster, jumped over Jets defensive back Juston Burris to haul in a pass from Josh Johnson, then turned it into a long play.

Here is what I tweeted when the play happened:

Rudolph is competing with Roger Lewis Jr. and others for a roster spot. With Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall not playing, the Giants’ young wide receivers are getting extended playing time.

Rudolph, thus far, has taken advantage of his.

