WATCH! Travis Rudolph With The Catch Of The Preseason

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It wasn’t an Odell Beckham Jr. one-handed grab, but Travis Rudolph made a spectacular 57-yard catch-an run late in the first half of the New York Giants’ preseason game against the New York Jets.

Rudolph, an undrafted free agent fighting for one of the final spots on the 53-man roster, jumped over Jets defensive back Juston Burris to haul in a pass from Josh Johnson, then turned it into a long play.

Here is what I tweeted when the play happened:

GREAT catch right there by Travis Rudolph, bailing out Josh Johnson for 57-yard gain. The kind of play that gets you a roster spot. #nyg — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) August 27, 2017

Rudolph is competing with Roger Lewis Jr. and others for a roster spot. With Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall not playing, the Giants’ young wide receivers are getting extended playing time.

Rudolph, thus far, has taken advantage of his.