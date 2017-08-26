Giants 29, Jets 3: Giants’ Offense Shows Signs Of Life

After two preseason games with little to nothing to show from an offense expected to be dynamic, The New York Giants were looking for something, anything, to give them some hope.

After their first possession, it looked like more of the same offensive ineptitude, capped by an ugly play that saw John Jerry get run over, leading to an Eli Manning interception.

Backup center and former Canadian Football League star Brett Jones took over for John Jerry at right guard on the next offensive possession. Jones wasn’t amazing, but he proved to be the missing piece, and the the offense started to take off.

The Giants moved the ball easily, with a stable pocket giving Eli Manning time to make great throws while also opening holes for the running game to emerge. The next possession saw Orleans Darkwa punch the ball into the endzone, curtesy of nice blocks by Jones and Evan Engram, and the Giants finally scored a touchdown on offense.

Eli Manning’s day was over by the middle of the second quarter, completing 7=of-14 passes for 121 yards and an interception, but he far outplayed his stat line. Once Manning had a pocket he could feel some semblance of comfort in, he unleashed some vintage throws that appeared to answer any questions about his arm strength.

The Giants’ defense simply dominated the Jets’ offense. They started with a safety from Jason Pierre-Paul, and followed that up with a pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns by Landon Collins and Donte Deayon (with an assist from Janoris Jenkins).

Defensive tackle Jay Bromley exited with a sprained knee.

The Giants will get the ball to start the second half.