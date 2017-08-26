Giants-Jets Final Score: Giants Win MetLife Bowl, 32-31

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants defeated the New York Jets, 32-31, in a preseason game Saturday night at MetLife Stadium. It was a night during which a lot of good things happened for the Giants, except for that part about blowing a 29-3 halftime lead and needing to stop a two-point conversion try to earn the victory.

They scored an offensive touchdown.

The defense posted 16 points on a safety ( Jason Pierre-Paul ) and two interceptions returned for scores ( Landon Collins , Donte Deayon ).

) and two interceptions returned for scores ( , ). Pierre-Paul had a fantastic night with a safety, sack and pass defensed in a half of work.

Travis Rudolph made a great case for a roster spot, with three catches for 81 yards.

made a great case for a roster spot, with three catches for 81 yards. The Giants won a game, their first victory of the preseason. The Giants are 1-2.

Eli Manning finished his night 7-of-14 for 121 yards and an interception. Paul Perkins ran six times for 33 yards, his best night of the preseason. Manning led the Giants on a 7-play, 56-yard drive for their first offensive touchdown of the preseason.

“I thought the offense did a good job. We moved the ball. Every time we had a possession, we got some first downs and got into their territory,” Manning said. “I gotta do a better job with the interception and not throw that pass. I have to realize the pressure and throw it away or take the sack. But besides that I thought the offense made some nice plays.”

The Giants led at the half, 29-3. The Jets came all the way back and got within one on a 17-yard pass from Christian Hackenberg to Frankie Hammond with 1:26 left in the fourth quarter. A two-point conversion run by Elijah McGuire failed, and the Giants hung on for a one-point victory.

Josh Johnson went 4-of-6 for 67 yards. Geno Smith went 5-of-10 for 51 yards.

Moments That Mattered

Brett Jones replaced John Jerry at right guard in the second series of the game. Jerry had given up a pressure to Sheldon Richardson that led to an Eli Manning interception on the previous series. D.J. Fluker also got first-half reps with the first-team line at that spot. We now appear to have a real competition there.

replaced at right guard in the second series of the game. Jerry had given up a pressure to that led to an Eli Manning interception on the previous series. also got first-half reps with the first-team line at that spot. We now appear to have a real competition there. The Giants’ first touchdown of the preseason was a defensive one as Landon Collins intercepted a Christian Hackenberg pass intended for Eric Tomlinson and went 23 yards uncontested for a score with 4:44 left in the first quarter.

The Giants’ offense finally got a touchdown when Orleans Darkwa scored on a 1-yard run with 22 seconds left in the first quarter.

scored on a 1-yard run with 22 seconds left in the first quarter. Travis Rudolph outjumped a Jet defender for a contested catch-and-run of 57 yards late in the second quarter. That’s the kind of play that could earn the undrafted free agent a roster spot.

MUST WATCH: What a catch by Rookie Travis Rudolph!!! #NYJvsNYG pic.twitter.com/FVJAX895VI — New York Giants (@Giants) August 27, 2017

Cornerback Eli Apple left the game with an ankle injury. Apple had a hamstring injury in the spring, then missed time earlier in the preseason with an ankle issue. (Full story)

Mike Nugent made field goals of 50 and 54 yards, putting the heat on Aldrick Rosas in their competition for the team’s placekicking job.

What’s Next?

The Giants will finish their preseason Thursday night when they travel to Foxboro, Mass. to face the New England Patriots. Game time is 7:30 p.m. ET.