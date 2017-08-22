Giants Reportedly Signing OL Matt Rotheram

The New York Giants will reportedly have a new player when they return to practice on Wednesday to begin preparing to face the New York Jets on Saturday in their third preseason game. The Giants are adding offensive lineman Matt Rotheram, per multiple reports.

Rotheram, 25, is a guard who was recently waived by the Detroit Lions. Rotheram entered the NFL in 2015, spending the season on the practice squad of the Green Bay Packers after going undrafted. Rotheram was on the Lions’ practice squad last season.

The Giants have not announced the signing or, of course, a corresponding roster move. There are several possibilities.

They could released offensive lineman Michael Bowie, who is facing a domestic assault charge. An injured player like wide receiver Tavarres King (ankle) or Mark Herzlich (stinger) could be headed to injured reserve.

When the Giants make the move official, we will have the news for you. So, keep it here.