Browns 7, Giants 3 - Disastrous First Half For Giants Offense

For the New York Giants’ offense the first half couldn’t have started worse. A pair of three and outs highlighted by horrendous blocking by the offensive line made it seem as though things just couldn’t get any worse.

It did.

Odell Beckham Jr. was injured making the catch on a play-action pass when Brein Boddy-Calhoun launched himself just above the knee of Beckham’s weight-bearing knee.

Beckham immediately left the field under his own power and was evaluated in the locker room. He has cleared the concussion protocol and the Giants are currently saying that he has a sprained ankle.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Giants picked up where they left off against the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting offense. Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon combined for a tip-ball interception and a sack, while Olivier Vernon had another sack wiped out by penalty.

Linebacker B.J. Goodson had as sack as well on a blitz.

Use this for your second-half open thread.