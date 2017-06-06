New York Giants News, 6/6: Landon Collins Wants DPOY Honor In 2017

Good morning, New York Giants fans! Let’s get your day started with a quick check of the headlines.

Landon Collins “Robbed” Of DPOY?

Per Jenny Vrentas of MMQB, Giants safety Landon Collins has his sights set on winning Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2017.

“Defensive Player of the Year,” he said. “I feel like I was robbed (last year), and I’m going to get it this year.” “Look at the stats,” he added. “The stats proved their point. My play proved its point. And I made game-changing plays. I made a difference.”

Collins had 125 tackles, five interceptions, four sacks and 13 passes defensed. He finished third in DPOY voting.

OTA Notes

Veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall skipped Friday’s workout because of a sore hamstring. Video provided by the Giants showed Marshall practicing on Monday, however, so don’t worry about his health. Not certain if Eli Apple , who also missed Friday’s workout with a hamstring, practiced. Video, though, showed him moving around Monday like a player who was pretty healthy, so there is that.

skipped Friday’s workout because of a sore hamstring. Video provided by the Giants showed practicing on Monday, however, so don’t worry about his health. Not certain if , who also missed Friday’s workout with a hamstring, practiced. Video, though, showed him moving around Monday like a player who was pretty healthy, so there is that. Giants.com named Evan Engram, Sterling Shepard and Will Tye its three standouts from Monday’s practice.

and its three standouts from Monday’s practice. Of course, we can’t go through an OTA report without an Odell Beckham Jr. mention. Here’s a nugget from Vrentas in the MMQB column this week:

I think the best way to summarize Odell Beckham Jr.’s absence from the Giants’ voluntary OTAs is how one member of the organization put it to me on Friday: “We would love to have him here, but he doesn’t need to be here. He’s doing great.” Coaches always like their guys in the building, but plenty of players train on their own in the offseason. I don’t sense any tension there at all.

[E-mail Ed at bigblueview@gmail.com | Follow Big Blue View on Twitter | 'Like' Big Blue View on Facebook]