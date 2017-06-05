New York Giants News, 6/5: Final Week For OTAs

Hopefully well-rested after a weekend of charity softball and various youth football camps, the New York Giants return to work on Monday. This will be the final week of Phase 3 of the voluntary off-season program, and the Giants are scheduled to hold four workouts.

The Giants are set to practice Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. There will be media access to Friday’s final OTA. On Wednesday, the Giants are making position coaches available to the media.

We will be following the details the best we can, and will be in attendance at Friday’s workout.

The Giants will hold their mandatory mini-camp June 13-15.

More Headlines

Here is a little something for the anti- Josh Norman crowd:

Comparing the careers of Janoris Jenkins and Josh Norman.



Who would you rather have on your defense? pic.twitter.com/KNcf1O7b2g — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) June 4, 2017

Odell Beckham Jr. was at Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday night. Beckham is, of course, friends with LeBron James.

@OBJ_3 makes a fan's night after Game 2, signing the kid's jersey off his back.

Stay classy my friend pic.twitter.com/o8E8jVJgSz — LPG - NYG (@LicensePlateGuy) June 5, 2017

Marshall worked with youth football players on Saturday.

Pugh hosted his third Pugh Crew Summer Kickoff on Sunday in Newtown, Pa.

