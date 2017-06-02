OTA Preview: Five Things To Watch On Friday

The New York Giants hold their sixth OTA on Friday, the second that will be open to the media. Big Blue View will be in attendance. So, let’s talk about some of the things we will be watching for.

Rookie Progress

Let’s be real for a minute. We aren’t going to be able to make any definitive judgments on which rookies — draftees or UDFAs — will make an impact in 2017 by watching an OTA in early June.

We might, though, be able to get a glimpse of which guys are catching on, especially since coach Ben McAdoo said things would begin to get “heavy” for rookies this week. We will see who is getting reps with the first team and, with so much passing, we might get a decent read on third-round pick Davis Webb.

Offensive Line Configuration

We saw the status quo last week with Ereck Flowers at left tackle, John Jerry at right guard and Bobby Hart at right tackle. D.J. Fluker worked as a backup at right guard and sixth-round pick Adam Bisnowaty worked with the backups at right tackle. The Giants have promised to experiment with some combinations this offseason. Will we see any of that?

Who Takes Advantage Of The Reps

OTA reps might not be incredibly valuable for established players. They are, however, for new players or guys fighting for roster spots. Second-year cornerback Michael Hunter was a player who stood out last Friday when media had access. Who will it be this time?

Injury Updates

Tight end Rhett Ellison did not work last week when media was present because McAdoo said he was “sore.” Cornerback Eli Apple left early with a leg injury. Will we see either of them on the field Friday?

Will Darian Thompson, rehabbing from foot surgery and Geno Smith, rehabbing from knee surgery, do more in the 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 periods?

Which Players Will Talk?

Last week, Damon Harrison and Brandon Marshall were entertaining and insightful. Let’s see who we get to speak with this time around.

Follow The Action

Use the Twitter feed below to follow tweets from yours truly and other Giants writers during and after practice.