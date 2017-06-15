 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New York Giants Mini-Camp Practice: Live Updates — June 15, 2017

New, comments

After today, it’s summer vacation — then training camp

By Ed Valentine Updated
/ new
NFL: New York Giants-Minicamp
Odell Beckham Jr. puts a move on rookie safety Jadar johnson.
William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants will hold their final mandatory mini-camp practice on Thursday morning. After Wednesday’s lengthy practice this one is scheduled to last just slightly more than an hour, and will likely be little more than a walk-thru.

Once completed, players will be off until training camp begins in late July. The Giants, who play their first preseason game Aug. 11 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, have yet to announce when training camp will open.

In case you missed it, here is some of our mini-camp coverage from Wednesday.

Big Blue View will not be in attendance at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. You can, however, follow practice via the Twitter stream below. We will also have updates and analysis of whatever happens, so check back for that later today.

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...