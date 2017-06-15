New York Giants Mini-Camp Practice: Live Updates — June 15, 2017

The New York Giants will hold their final mandatory mini-camp practice on Thursday morning. After Wednesday’s lengthy practice this one is scheduled to last just slightly more than an hour, and will likely be little more than a walk-thru.

Once completed, players will be off until training camp begins in late July. The Giants, who play their first preseason game Aug. 11 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, have yet to announce when training camp will open.

In case you missed it, here is some of our mini-camp coverage from Wednesday.

Big Blue View will not be in attendance at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. You can, however, follow practice via the Twitter stream below. We will also have updates and analysis of whatever happens, so check back for that later today.