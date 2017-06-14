New York Giants News, 6/14: Eli Manning — Offense Expects To Be Better

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Even though the New York Giants went 11-5 and made the playoffs in 2016, the team’s offense did not really hold up its end of the bargain. Quarterback Eli Manning knows it. With more weapons at his disposal heading into 2017, Manning made it clear on Tuesday that he believes the offense will be better.

“I think we want to get back to where we are scoring points and being explosive and where we can take over a game. So last year, the defense was playing great and we understood that and we had to do our part,” Manning said. “It wasn’t as easy for us last year, but I think honestly, when we are game-planning this off-season when we are doing things we are going in with the expectations that we need to score a lot of points, and that we can score a lot of points and move the ball and be explosive.”

Here is more from Tuesday’s mandatory mini-camp.

Beckham Lets His Cleats Tell A Story

Beckham downplayed any issues with his contract on Tuesday, and really didn’t say anything controversial. He did, however, use his specially-designed cleats to send messages to a variety of news outlets.

In all honesty, yours truly did not notice these on Tuesday. The names of several media outlets, though, were crossed out or written over.

That’s one way to get your message across.

Beckham’s Deal

Since we mentioned Beckham and his contract, former sports agent Joel Corry has penned an interesting piece for CBS breaking down all of the factors involved in a potential Beckham deal and what it might look like, especially if it were to get done this season. If you’re not already tired of the contract topic, it’s worth a read.

Francesa vs. Jones

WFAN radio host Mike Francesa and NFL Network reporter Kim Jones had a testy exchange during Francesa’s show on Tuesday. Not a lot of people really challenge Francesa. Jones did. It’s worth the 15 minutes to listen to.

Which UDFA Will Make It?

Here is a pretty nice poll from one of our community members asking if only one of this year’s undrafted free agents makes the roster, which one will it be? Go vote.

Quotable

“No, never. You can’t get on the head coach ever, right? I thought it looked outstanding, really outstanding.”

— Eli Manning when asked if he had teased coach Ben McAdoo about his new haircut

“Not much, he will be fine. He will know what he is doing and he will be ready to go.”

— Manning on what Beckham missed by skipping voluntary OTAs

